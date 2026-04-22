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WKN: A2AL9Z | ISIN: SE0008348304 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G2
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 09:21
1,846 Euro
-0,81 % -0,015
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9121,96013:53
1,9201,93013:53
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 12:18 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GomSpace A/S: Danish company GomSpace and Ukrainian company STETMAN launch Joint Venture in Ukraine to develop sovereign satellite communication capabilities

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace and Ukrainian partner STETMAN today signed an agreement at the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels, with representatives from the EU's Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighborhood (DG ENEST), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Ukrainian government in attendance.

Under the agreement the partners will proceed to establish the UASAT joint venture in Ukraine to jointly develop the capacity to enable sovereign satellite communication capabilities for Ukraine for dual-use purposes.

"Satellite communications have become a critical enabler for both civilian society and national security in times of crisis. Through UASAT, we are combining Ukrainian operational experience with GomSpace's space technology expertise to build a sovereign capability that strengthens resilience and long-term independence", said Dmytro Stetsenko, Founder and CEO of STETMAN.

The partners will launch the first satellite in the fall of 2026 to provide operational feedback for subsequent steps in the UASAT roadmap.

"In the current geopolitical environment, sovereign access to strategic space assets is a necessity. We are pleased to partner with STETMAN in a focused and purpose-driven collaboration with a clear mission," said Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

Further information about the initiative will be disclosed as appropriate and in accordance with current operational security considerations.

GomSpace's engagement is undertaken through its National & Defense Solutions Business Unit, dedicated to enabling sovereign space capabilities for national authorities

For more information, please contact:
Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)
Tel: +45 40 200 192
E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB
Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.
The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

About STETMAN LLC
STETMAN is a Ukrainian technology company and a developer and integrator of resilient communications solutions for defense, the public sector, and critical infrastructure. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of satellite communication terminals, the deployment of satellite communications systems, dual-use telecommunications solutions, mobile communications systems, and engineering solutions for operation in complex field environments.
Drawing on practical experience gained in Ukraine during wartime, STETMAN contributes to the development of the country's sovereign space and telecommunications capabilities, including projects in satellite communications, ground infrastructure, and specialized user terminals.
As part of the UASAT initiative, STETMAN represents the Ukrainian side, contributing operational expertise and a strategic vision for building a sovereign satellite architecture capable of strengthening Ukraine's national resilience, security, and technological independence.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/danish-company-gomspace-and-ukrainian-company-stetman-launch-joint-venture-in-ukraine-to-develop-sov,c4338476

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4338476/4051809.pdf

UASAT_Pressrelease

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/gomspace-satellite-in-space,c3530782

GomSpace Satellite in Space

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/danish-company-gomspace-and-ukrainian-company-stetman-launch-joint-venture-in-ukraine-to-develop-sovereign-satellite-communication-capabilities-302750147.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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