GomSpace Group AB: Annual general meeting held in GomSpace Group AB (publ)

Today, the annual general meeting of 2026 has been held in GomSpace Group AB (publ) (the "Company" or "GomSpace"). Below follows a summary of the decisions taken by the annual general meeting (all in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice to attend the meeting kept available at the Company's website gomspace.com).

The annual general meeting resolved:

to adopt the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the group profit and loss statement and the group balance sheet for the financial year 2025;

that the Company's accumulated profits shall be carried forward in new account and that no dividend shall be paid;

to grant the board members, former board member, the CEO and the deputy CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2025;

that the board of directors shall consist of five ordinary members without deputy members and to re-elect Stefan Gardefjord (also re-elected as chairman), Steen Hansen, Kenn Herskind, Nikolaj Wendelboe and Hasse Resenbro as board members;

that a registered accounting firm is to be elected as auditor and to re-elect KPMG AB as auditor;

that fees payable to the board members until the end of the next annual general meeting shall amount to a total of SEK 1,650,000 of which SEK 550,000 shall be paid to the chairman and SEK 275,000 to each of the other board members;

that fees payable to board members also being members of the audit committee, if established by the board of directors and until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall amount to a total of SEK 150,000 of which SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 50,000 to the other member of the audit committee;

that the auditor is to be paid in accordance with approved invoices;

that SEK 20,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the nomination committee for the period until the next annual general meeting;

to amend § 4 of the articles of association such that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 11,200,000 and not more than SEK 44,800,000, and to amend § 5 such that the number of shares shall be no less than 160,000,000 and no more than 640,000,000;

on an authorisation for the board of directors to increase the share capital through issuance of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures (with a maximum dilutive effect of approx. 16.7% through issuances resolved upon with support from the authorisation with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights);

on a long-term share-related incentive programme for employees by way of a directed issue of no more than 5,100,000 warrants to the company and/or any of its subsidiaries and approval of the subsequent transfer of the issued warrants to employees within the group. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share in the company during the period from and including 1 June 2029 until and including 31 December 2031 against payment of an exercise price of SEK 18.60 per new share. The warrants are to be transferred without any consideration being payable by the participants and are governed by customary terms and conditions including possible adjustments of the exercise price and the number of new shares each warrant entitles to subscription of, respectively, in the event of certain events involving the company.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com

Miscellaneous

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.50 p.m. CEST on May 28, 2026.