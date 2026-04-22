

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday revised its annual earnings outlook.



Gail K. Boudreaux, CEO of Elevance Health, said: 'We are raising our full-year adjusted EPS guidance, supported by greater visibility into the balance of the year. Our actions are driving more consistent performance and position Elevance Health for continued improvement over time.'



For fiscal 2026, Elevance Health now anticipates a net income of at least $19.85 per share, including the company's estimate of the financial impact for the CMS matter.



The company now projects an annual adjusted profit of at least $26.75 per share, supported by underlying business strength, actions to reduce medical costs, and increased visibility.



Earlier, for fiscal 2026, Elevance Health had projected a net income of at least $22.30 per share, with an adjusted income of at least $25.50 per share.



The board will pay a second quarter dividend of $1.72 per share on June 25 to the shareholders of record as of June 10.



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