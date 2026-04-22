MIAX Launches "Excellence in Every Exchange" Nationwide Advertising Campaign

New Campaign Reflects Commitment to Delivering Excellence

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced its new nationwide advertising campaign, "Excellence in Every Exchange." The broad-reaching campaign marks a significant milestone in MIAX's marketing strategy to expand brand awareness and deepen engagement across the broader financial ecosystem following its August 2025 initial public offering.

"Our new advertising campaign reinforces our commitment to operational excellence across our exchanges and our deep-rooted relationships with customers," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "We're excited about the opportunity to share the next chapter of MIAX's growth story and connect with the market in a broader way, especially as we include product-driven messaging that showcases our soon-to-launch Bloomberg equity index futures products."

The campaign was developed in-house by MIAX's marketing team and features bold, three-dimensional artwork that conveys a sense of movement, symbolizing the speed of the company's proprietary, state-of-the-art trading technology. MIAX's signature colors represent its multi-asset class portfolio comprised of options, futures, international, and equities exchanges.

"Our new campaign sets the stage for the next era of our brand's identity and emphasizes how MIAX maintains the highest standard of quality and professionalism in every interaction," said Kelli Annequin, Chief Marketing Officer of MIAX. "It truly represents our commitment to delivering excellence in every exchange and elevates our brand to a new level."

MIAX's multi-channel campaign is live across the U.S. on strategic, high-impact Out-Of-Home placements in major cities and influential financial hubs, as well as in industry-leading media outlets.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.



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MIAX Contacts:

Investors

investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media

media@miaxglobal.com

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