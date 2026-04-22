ParkerVision, Inc.: Oral Arguments Set for June 1, 2026 in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm Expedited Appeal at the Federal Circuit

New Scheduling Motions Filed in Texas Cases

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / ParkerVision, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB:PRKR), a leader in wireless radio-frequency (RF) innovation, announced that the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") has scheduled oral arguments on June 1, 2026 in the Company's expedited appeal of the district court decision in ParkerVision v. Qualcomm.

Jeffrey Parker, CEO of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased that the Federal Circuit has moved expeditiously in scheduling oral arguments in this long-standing case, and we are hopeful that the Federal Circuit's rulings following oral arguments will likewise be expedited."

In addition to the Qualcomm appeal, the Company has two active cases in the Western District of Texas - MediaTek and Realtek. The MediaTek case was scheduled for trial commencing March 20, 2026, but was postponed pending court-requested modifications to the expert reports and related briefings. The modifications requested in the MediaTek case also impact the expert reports in the Realtek case that was scheduled to commence April 27, 2026. Accordingly, the court also postponed the Realtek trial commencement.

The Company has recently filed proposed scheduling motions with the district court in both cases indicating resubmission of the expert reports by May 2026, close of expert discovery by June 2026, and completion of final pre-trial briefings by July 2026. The new trial dates for MediaTek and Realtek are pending.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and scheduling of the Company's pending litigation matters, appeals, trial dates and related court proceedings. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors beyond the Company's control.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, decisions by the various courts regarding pending motions, the timing of an appeal, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/oral-arguments-set-for-june-1-2026-in-parkervision-v.-qualcomm-expedited-appeal-1159798