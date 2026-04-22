Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Golden Arrow, Mr. Grosso has been given the honorary title of Director Emeritus. Mr. Grosso will continue to serve Golden Arrow and its shareholders as an advisor.

Mr. Grosso spearheaded Golden Arrow's success from the Company's inception. He has been a stalwart supporter and widely-recognized contributor to the continued expansion of mineral exploration in Argentina and he has done so with mindfulness of the communities and environment in which the Company works. Mr. Grosso formed Golden Arrow originally to capitalize on the Gualcamayo property royalty. That transaction supported the exploration and discovery of Chinchillas, a major silver deposit in northern Argentina. After successfully selling Chinchillas, Joe endorsed the expansion of the Company into Chile, leading to another significant deposit discovery at the current flagship San Pietro copper-gold project.

Niko Cacos, Golden Arrow President & CEO, stated, "Under Joe's guidance, the Company built a pipeline of projects that has repeatedly resulted in significant discoveries and transactions, and which continues to flourish. Joe's leadership has sustained the Company and led to success even during some of the toughest markets, including through the Covid-19 pandemic and financial crisis. Most importantly, he has built a team both here in Canada and in South America who are committed to continuing his legacy of exploration, discovery and value creation. Joe remains a large shareholder who is dedicated to the Company's future, and we look forward to his contributions as a Senior Advisor while we all wish him the very best in retirement."

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293752

Source: Golden Arrow Resources Corporation