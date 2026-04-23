Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ignacio Celorrio as a director of the Company. Mr. Celorrio serves as President of Desarrollo de Recursos S.A. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Ignacio Celorrio is a highly respected figure in the Latin Americas mining industry, currently serving as Executive Vice-President of Legal, Government, and External Affairs at Lithium Argentina. He also co-chairs the Martinez de Hoz/Rueda law firm mining department, one of the leading law firms in Argentina. With over 25 years of professional experience, Ignacio has established himself as a trusted legal advisor, specialising in mining law, administrative law, energy law, and corporate regulations. His career has spanned Argentina, Canada, and Australia, working closely with governments, NGOs, and private stakeholders to shape the future of mining and energy development. A former president of Lithium Americas' LATAM division, he has participated in the structuring, construction and commissioning of the Cauchari Olaroz project in Jujuy (Argentina), which as of 2026 is the largest lithium project in Argentina. Ignacio has been a Director of the Argentine Mining Chamber for more than fifteen years and a member of many other mining LATAM institutions. In addition to his extensive professional experience, he has a solid academic background from the Universidad Católica Argentina, the Universidad Austral and the Law School of the University of Buenos Aires.

Niko Cacos, Golden Arrow President & CEO stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Ignacio as Golden Arrow's newest board member. He has been an important part of the team in Argentina for many years, where his counsel has helped the Company successfully acquire and monetize assets. His extensive experience in the Latin America mining sector and strong legal and strategic background will continue to have an invaluable positive impact as we create new opportunities for shareholder value."

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro iron oxide-copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

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Source: Golden Arrow Resources Corporation