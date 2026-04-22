Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces the appointment of Jean-Yves Belzile and Eric Sauvé, co-founders of Innovigo, to the Company's Industry Advisory Council.

Mr. Belzile is a retired Canadian Air Force Colonel with over 30 years of military intelligence experience, having held senior positions with the U.S. Armed Forces and NATO. He led Royal Canadian Air Force and NORAD intelligence operations and now provides strategic consultation to major corporations and government organizations on defense policy, capability development, and federal engagement.

Mr. Sauvé is a former Canadian Army Military Intelligence Officer with 22 years of service, including operational deployments to Afghanistan and Bosnia under NATO command. He brings hands-on experience in intelligence operations, threat assessment, and defense sector strategic planning, informed by over a decade of consulting work with Canadian government organizations and defense stakeholders. Mr. Sauvé also served as an instructor within NATO environments and regularly contributes to national media on defense and security issues, providing analysis on emerging threats and geopolitical developments.

Together, they co-founded Innovigo, a Canadian defense and security advisory firm working closely with federal agencies and major defense contractors.

"Mr. Belzile and Mr. Sauvé bring exactly the kind of defense sector expertise and federal relationships that strengthen our ability to serve Canadian and allied government customers," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With their combined military and intelligence experience, NATO-level connections, and understanding of Canadian defense procurement, they'll be invaluable as we expand our footprint in defense and critical infrastructure markets across North America."

The appointments further strengthen Plurilock's Industry Advisory Council, which includes former senior officials from the U.S. Department of Justice, White House, CIA, and leading technology executives with experience at companies including Raytheon and CrowdStrike.

Plurilock CEO to Attend ISED Defense Innovation Networking Event

Plurilock also announces that it will attend a defense innovation networking event hosted by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the British Columbia Institute of Technology, in partnership with Pacific Economic Development Canada, Global Affairs Canada, and the BC Ministry of Jobs and Economic Growth, on May 13, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The event, taking place during Web Summit Vancouver week, will convene a curated selection of defense contractors, government officials, and innovative organizations offering dual-use solutions across software, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, training and simulation, and biotechnology. With federal defense spending increasing rapidly, the event provides opportunities to connect with emerging companies developing cutting-edge defense technologies, explore partnerships and supply chain opportunities in British Columbia, and engage directly with government representatives supporting defense and dual-use innovation and procurement.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293747

Source: Plurilock Security Inc.