Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com newswire ) , a go-to platform for big investing ideas including gaming and crypto stocks issues a snapshot on the rapidly growing predictive market and the key players in the sector, featuring High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR). High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta.

How Predictive Market Stocks Like High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR) are Positioning for the $1 Trillion Supercycle

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Prediction markets are expected to grow from $51 billion in 2025 to over $240 billion by the end of 2026, driven by retail interest in political and event forecasting. Just recently, investment firm Bernstein said that by 2030 the prediction market volumes will surge to roughly $1 trillion.

According to CryptoPotato.com this week, "Major platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket registered trading volumes of around $60 billion so far this year, surpassing the $51 billion recorded in all of 2025."

They also noted, "Prediction markets platform Polymarket is in discussions with investors to raise $400 million in fresh funding, which could place its valuation at around $15 billion, according to a report by The Information. The move comes shortly after competitor Kalshi completed a $1 billion funding round that put the company at about $22 billion."

Prediction market companies bet on future events like elections, economic data and sports outcomes. Key publicly-traded companies participating in this growth include Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR).

New player, but aggressively going after the lucrative market, High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) issued a game-changing announcement on April 14th. . High Roller Technologies, Inc. announced that it executed a Definitive Agreement with Crypto.com Derivatives North America to launch an event-based prediction markets offering, initially in the United States. The Agreement will enable High Roller to offer CDNA's event contracts in the USA, creating a new strategic growth opportunity for the Company across finance, sports and entertainment and marking its entry into the rapidly emerging prediction markets sector.

Third-party estimates project that a mature US market opportunity could exceed $1 trillion in annual trading volume, while international opportunities further expand the addressable market potential for High Roller.

"High Roller brings a premium brand, strong online expertise and an established customer-facing platform to this opportunity," said Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "Together, we believe we can expand access to regulated event contracts in the United States through a differentiated and highly scalable offering."

"We're thrilled to have reached a definitive agreement to enter the prediction markets space with Crypto.com," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "Over the last few months, we have been working towards preparing our product and other logistics for this transformative opportunity and today marks a significant milestone in that journey. We believe this partnership gives us a strong starting position in a market with meaningful long-term potential, and we're confident in our ability to deliver."

Under the terms of the Agreement, event contracts offered by CDNA, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse and affiliate of Crypto.com, will be made available to customers through High Roller, which plans to operate a CFTC-registered Introducing Broker and establish a relationship with Crypto.com's CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant. The Agreement establishes Crypto.com and its affiliates as providers of prediction contracts across High Roller's distribution channels in the USA and is expected to create new revenue streams for High Roller.

The partnership will offer customers the opportunity to trade event contracts across markets including finance, entertainment and sports, through a legal, regulated, engaging and user-friendly platform.

Following the successful execution of the Agreement, High Roller intends to provide updates regarding its product, brand, launch timing and marketing partnerships.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization; CDNA offers the trading of prediction market contracts, as well as economic and cryptocurrency event contracts. Crypto.com also operates a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant that provides connectivity to Introducing Brokers to power and expand the Prediction Markets Ecosystem.

Full news:

https://ir.highroller.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/145/high-roller-technologies-executes-definitive-agreement-with

Building on the momentum, on April 16th the company announced it entered into a definitive strategic marketing agreement with Lines.com, a premier sports media platform owned by Spike Up Media, to accelerate customer acquisition and brand awareness for High Roller's planned entry into US prediction markets.

"This definitive agreement with Lines.com positions us to efficiently reach highly qualified, intent-driven consumers at scale," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "Their automation-led content engine and conversion performance make them an ideal partner as we work to bring a differentiated prediction markets product to the US."

"Prediction markets represent a logical evolution of the sports media and sports analytics ecosystem," said Eric Ames, Chief Executive Officer of Spike Up Media. "Through this agreement, we will integrate High Roller's upcoming product into our content and distribution channels, connecting informed, high-intent consumers with a regulated, event-based trading platform."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lines.com will exclusively serve High Roller as a key media and distribution partner, leveraging its high-intent sports audience, advanced automation infrastructure and market-leading conversion capabilities to support the national rollout of High Roller's prediction markets platform.

Lines.com operates one of the most comprehensive sports media ecosystems in the United States, covering six major professional and collegiate sports leagues across more than 100,000 indexed content pages. The platform includes a rapidly growing, sports-focused social media network of 4+ million followers, with content achieving over 500 million views in the last 30 days.

The partnership is structured to introduce High Roller's regulated prediction market offerings to audiences already familiar with implied probability, odds-based decision-making, and event-driven trading dynamics.

Full news

https://ir.highroller.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/146/high-roller-executes-definitive-strategic-marketing

In late January this year, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) updated a November 25th press release discussing their investment in Prediction Markets. Update: On Jan. 20, 2026, the joint venture closed its acquisition of MIAXdx.

From the news:

"Robinhood is seeing strong customer demand for prediction markets, and we're excited to build on that momentum," said JB Mackenzie, VP and General Manager of Futures and International at Robinhood. "Our investment in infrastructure will position us to deliver an even better experience and more innovative products for customers."

The independent exchange will be managed by a joint venture with Robinhood Markets, Inc. serving as the controlling partner and providing strong retail demand and distribution. Market making leader Susquehanna International Group has been brought on as a key partner and day-one liquidity provider, with other liquidity providers to be added to ensure the best possible execution for customers. The venture will accelerate delivery of its services by acquiring MIAXdx, a CFTC-licensed Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF), and wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX). MIAX will remain invested through a strategic 10% equity stake in the exchange.

Prediction Markets have quickly become Robinhood's fastest-growing product line by revenue.

Robinhood said it had over 12 billion event contracts traded in 2025. Event contracts traded were a record 8.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) hit a record of 3.4 billion event contracts traded in January 2026.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in the February earnings call, "This is the start of a 'prediction market supercycle,' with prediction markets becoming their fastest-growing product."

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