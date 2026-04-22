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WKN: A2H7JW | ISIN: SE0010468116 | Ticker-Symbol: A39
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 10:10
2,508 Euro
+1,13 % +0,028
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARJO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4902,55414:10
2,5202,52214:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 13:15 Uhr
129 Leser
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Arjo AB: Resolutions at Arjo's Annual General Meeting 2026

Arjo AB (publ) held the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 22 April 2026 in Malmö. At the Annual General Meeting the following was resolved:

Adoption of the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO, the Annual General Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 0,95 per share. 24 April 2026 was determined as record date for dividend and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting 29 April 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the previous CEOs were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2025.

Election of Board of Directors

Johan Malmquist (Chairman), Carl Bennet, Ulrika Dellby, Eva Elmstedt, Dan Frohm, Ulf Grunander, and Carola Lemne were re-elected as members of the Board. Andréas Elgaard was elected as new member of the Board.

Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 6,315,600 excluding remuneration for Committee work, of which SEK 1,775,400 to the Chairman and SEK 756,700 to each of the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employees of Arjo Group. In addition hereto, the Meeting resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall be compensated with SEK 314,400 to the Chairman and SEK 157,200 to each of the other members, while work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 168,800 to the Chairman and SEK 120,000 to each of the other members.

Election of auditors

The registered public accounting firm Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor of the company for a term of one year. The public accounting firm has informed that Karoline Tedevall will be the auditor in charge. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved account.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to decide on the purchase of own shares

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions until the 2027 Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchase of the company's own Class B shares. The repurchase of shares may only be made so that the shares held by the company at any point in time does not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company.

Remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report over remuneration in accordance with Chapter 8 section 53 a, the Swedish Companies Act, regarding the financial year 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communications & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com

Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com

About Arjo

At Arjo, we believe that empowering movement within healthcare environments is essential to quality care. Our products and solutions are designed to promote a safe and dignified experience through patient handling, medical beds, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism. With approximately 7,000 people worldwide and over 65 years caring for patients and healthcare professionals, we are committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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