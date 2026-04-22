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WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 12:23
9,575 Euro
+3,18 % +0,295
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
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NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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9,5859,60014:11
9,5809,60514:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 12:15 Uhr
37 Leser
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Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres plc - Commencement of new long-term share-based incentive plan targeted to management and key employees

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release April 22, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres plc has decided on the establishment of new long-term share-based incentive plan, Performance Share Plan (PSP). PSP is used for the company's management and selected key employees.

The share-based long-term incentive plans are designed to align the interests of Nokian Tyres' management and key personnel with those of shareholders, promote shareholder value creation, and foster strong commitment to the company's strategic objectives.

Performance Share Plan 2026-2030

Performance Share Plan 2026-2030 consists of three plan periods, each with a three-year performance period, followed by payment of potential share rewards. The commencement of each new plan period is decided separately by the Board of Directors. Share rewards will be paid in Nokian Tyres shares.

PSP 2026-2028

The first plan period is PSP 2026-2028. The performance targets comprise relative total shareholder return (50% weight), average return on capital employed (ROCE%), (40% weight), and reduction of Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions intensity (CO2e kg / FG ton), (10% weight). Subject to achieving the performance targets, the share rewards will be delivered by end April 2029.

The aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on PSP 2026-2028 is 1,258,000 shares. The number of shares represents the gross value of the rewards, from which the applicable taxes will be deducted before the delivery of shares to the participants.

The number of participants included in PSP 2026-2028 is approximately 100, including the President and CEO and the members of the Group Management Team.

Other terms

If a participant's employment or executive contract terminates before the reward is paid, the reward will not, as a main rule, be paid.

The President and CEO, along with members of the Group Management Team, must retain 25% of the shares they receive as a reward until their total personal shareholding in the company equals their gross salary from the calendar year before the reward was paid.

The Board of Directors anticipates that no new shares will be issued based on the share-based incentive plan and that the plan will, therefore, have no dilutive effect on the registered number of the Company's shares.

NOKIAN TYRES PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:
Päivi Leskinen, SVP, Human Resources, tel. +358 10 401 7776

ir@nokiantyres.com
media@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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