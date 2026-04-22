

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific (BSX) said it now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2026 to be approximately 7.0 to 8.5 percent on a reported basis and 6.5 to 8.0 percent on an organic basis. The company now estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain items, of $3.34 to $3.41. The company previously estimated net sales growth to be approximately 10.5 to 11.5 percent on a reported basis and 10.0 to 11.0 percent on an organic basis, and adjusted EPS, excluding items, of $3.43 to $3.49.



The company estimates net sales growth for the second quarter of 2026 to be approximately 5.5 to 7.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 to 7.0 percent on an organic basis. The company estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain items, of $0.82 to $0.84.



First quarter GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders was $1.341 billion or $0.90 per share compared to $674 million or $0.45 per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.80 compared to $0.75, a year ago. Reported net sales were $5.203 billion, an increase of 11.6 percent on a reported basis; and 9.4 percent on an operational and organic basis.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boston Scientific shares are down 0.22 percent to $59.36.



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