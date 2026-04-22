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WKN: A2DRL9 | ISIN: SE0003756758 | Ticker-Symbol: 938
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 14:26
22,240 Euro
+1,18 % +0,260
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SDIPTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SDIPTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,96022,50014:13
22,06022,16014:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sdiptech AB (publ): Sdiptech acquires Rail Safety Systems and expands its growing rail cluster

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired the Dutch company Rail Safety Systems, a leading provider of rail worksite safety solutions. The company generates annual revenues of approximately EUR 6.6 million with good profitability. The acquisition strengthens Sdiptech's offering within Supply Chain & Transportation.

Rail Safety Systems has established a strong position in the European market, serving railway infrastructure operators and contractors. The company develops and supplies patented magnetic safety barrier systems, complemented by a range of rail safety solutions, enabling safer, more efficient, and compliant maintenance operations. Its expanding international presence and partner network underpin continued growth potential.

"RSS's focus on safety and worker health complements our growing rail cluster. Its unique technology enhances rail maintenance productivity and complements our existing business units well", says Daniel Unge, Head of business area Supply Chain & Transportation at Sdiptech.

Anton van Dooren, CEO, and Mathieu Geurts, CCO, will remain in their respective roles and retain a stake in the business, ensuring strong alignment going forward.

Commenting on the transaction, management states: "Through our integration with Sdiptech, we gain new opportunities to further strengthen our expertise while expanding our global reach. We see significant value in their resources and strategic support."

Rail Safety Systems becomes the tenth business unit within Supply Chain & Transportation and is included in the business area from April 2026.

More information about Rail Safety Systems is available at: https://rss-rail.com/

For further information, please contact:
Daniel Unge, Head of Supply Chain & Transportation, +46 706 90 63 53, daniel.unge@sdiptech.com
Anders Mattson, CEO, +46 706 26 54 80, anders.mattson@sdiptech.com

About Us
Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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