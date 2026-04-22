

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $211 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $1.91 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.91 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.10 To $ 4.30



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