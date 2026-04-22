

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.154 billion, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $944.2 million, or $2.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.220 billion or $3.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $1.880 billion from $1.642 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.154 Bln. vs. $944.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.18 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.880 Bln vs. $1.642 Bln last year.



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