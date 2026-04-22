

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $661 million, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $3.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $767 million or $4.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $2.079 billion from $1.924 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $661 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue: $2.079 Bln vs. $1.924 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 16.40 To $ 17.00



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News