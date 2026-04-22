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WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 12:42 Uhr
33 Leser
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Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues inaugural SEK 300 million AT1 notes

Kvika has today successfully completed the issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes. The issuance is a key component of the Bank's capital optimisation, as presented alongside the Bank's year-end results published in February. This is the first time Kvika has issued AT1 notes and the issuance marks a milestone for the Bank, supporting its continued growth and profitability. The issuance was oversubscribed and placed with investors in Scandinavia.

The total issuance amount is SEK 300 million. The notes are perpetual with no fixed maturity and are callable at the issuer's option after 5 years. They pay a coupon of 425 basis points over three-month Swedish interbank rates (STIBOR). The notes feature a temporary write-down structure with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) trigger of 5.125%.

The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Joint Lead Managers are Nordea bank Abp and Swedbank AB.

Further information please contact Kvika's investor relations, ir@kvika.is.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.