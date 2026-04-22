Emerita Resources Corp.: Emerita Intersects High Grade Zone of 4.9m Containing Mineralization Grading 3.5% Copper, 1.95 g/t Gold and 95.63 g/t Silver at El Cura

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") reports results from ongoing drilling of El Cura deposit. El Cura is part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"; Figure 1) which hosts three Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits: La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta. The Project is currently undergoing a NI 43-101 Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") expected later this year (see the Company's press release dated December 3, 2025). Recent results from the ongoing drilling at El Cura are listed below and complete data is included in Table 1. Highlights include:

Drill hole EC097: 4.9m grading 3.5% copper, 0.1% lead, 0.1% zinc, 1.95 g/t gold and 95.63 g/t silver including 1.6m grading 7.5% copper, 0.3% lead, 0.2% zinc, 4.43 g/t gold and 23.44 g/t silver.

Drill hole EC096: 5.9m grading 0.8% copper, 1.3% lead, 2.7% zinc, 1.27 g/t gold and 46.47 g/t silver.

Figure 1. IBW tenement and locations of La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits.

Table 1 shows drill hole location and assay data; drill hole traces are shown in map view in Figure 2. Long-section and cross-section views are displayed in Figures 3 and 4. Photos of mineralized core intercepts are shown in Figure 5.

Table 1: Recent drilling results received for the El Cura deposit.

Figure 2. Plan view map showing drill hole traces of the El Cura drilling. Hole traces in this NR colored red.

Figure 3. Vertical longitudinal section of El Cura deposit, oriented east-west, looking north. Holes EC091, EC095, EC096 and EC097. Deposit as presently defined is indicated in green.

Figure 4. Interpretive geological cross sections. A: Section 649500E showing hole EC095 and EC097. B: Section 649900E showing hole EC096.

Discussion

EC097 represents the westernmost mineralized intercept to date at El Cura, creating a span of 958m between this hole and the farthest east mineralized intercept (EC002). Hole EC097 (4.9m grading 3.5% copper, 0.1% lead, 0.1% zinc, 1.95 g/t gold and 95.63 g/t silver including 1.6m grading 7.5% copper, 0.3% lead, 0.2% zinc, 4.43 g/t gold and 23.44 g/t silver) and EC095 (0.6m grading 0.9% copper, 0.2% lead, 0.1% zinc, 0.93 g/t gold and 45.00 g/t silver) successfully demonstrate the westward continuation and downward plunging character of the mineralization at El Cura. Notably, Emerita observes an apparent copper-gold rich trend along this continuation as shown in Figure 6.

Closer to the center of El Cura deposit, hole EC096 (5.9m grading 0.8% copper, 1.3% lead, 2.7% zinc, 1.27 g/t gold and 46.47 g/t silver) provides confirmation of the consistency of El Cura deposit, infilling gaps between prior drillholes within the deposit.

The Company is planning to scale back the drilling at El Cura over the coming several weeks as drill holes completed beyond that will not contribute to the ongoing MRE or PFS. Emerita's technical team is developing the exploration programs to follow up targets at San Antonio and Nuevo Tintillo in support of identifying new mineral deposits in the area.

Figure 5. Photoplates of El Cura drillcore as described in this news release: A: EC095 pyritic massive sulphide with chalcopyrite in fine stringers and some crystals. B: EC096 massive to semi-massive pyritic sulfides with galena veins and minor patches and veinlets of chalcopyrite. C: EC097 semi-massive to massive pyritic sulphide with chalcopyrite crystals associated to Qz veining.

Figure 6. Thematic long section showing copper and gold grades at El Cura. A: Copper grades showing westward plunging Cu-rich trend. B: Gold grades showing westward plunging Au-rich trend.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at El Cura is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from El Cura. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed, and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold). ALS is independent of Emerita.

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low-grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Nueva Celti

Further to the Company's press release dated September 19, 2025, the Company announces that it has decided not to proceed with the transaction with Western Metallica Resources Corp. ("Western Metallica") to acquire Western Metallica's Spanish subsidiary, Western Metallica, S.L., which holds 100% ownership of the Nueva Celti project. With the recent completion of the extensive airborne geophysical survey over the IBW / San Antonio area claims, and the renewal of the Nuevo Tintillo property (please refer to the news releases dated April 7, 2026 and April 15, 2026), Emerita has decided a focus on these two large, prospective land packages along with the development work at IBW will be the focus at this time.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Project Director of Emerita. Mr. Oosterman is not considered independent of the Company.

About Emerita Resources Corp

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project and El Cura, the mineralization and the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's exploration program, the termination of the acquisition of the Nueva Celti project, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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