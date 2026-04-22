Hiya network-level scam and spam detection now embedded in Vodafone's Secure Net Mobile service, giving Vodafone customers a warning before harmful calls reach them

Hiya, a global leader in trusted voice solutions, today announced it is powering Vodafone's Scam Call Protection feature, a new scam and spam call detection capability embedded within Vodafone's digital safety service, Secure Net Mobile. The feature flags and labels incoming calls in real time to identify scam calls, spam calls, and potentially malicious activity, so customers know what they're dealing with before they pick up.

Scam Call Protection is available now to Vodafone customers with Secure Net Mobile. The protection works at a network level, meaning there's nothing to download and no action required. When a suspicious call comes in, the customer sees a clear warning label on their screen.

The launch comes as phone fraud continues to accelerate in the UK. Hiya's State of the Call 2026 report found that 84% of UK consumers agree that it's important that their mobile network operator can screen out spam calls and scam calls. Fraudsters are increasingly using AI-generated voices and spoofed numbers to impersonate legitimate organizations, which makes network-level detection even more critical.

"Scam calls have gotten good enough to fool even the most tech-savvy consumers. With AI deepfakes, spoofed numbers, bank imposters, the fraudsters aren't slowing down. A critical first step in fighting back is flagging suspicious calls before they reach the customer. Vodafone is putting the protection where it belongs: at the network level."

-Alex Algard, CEO and Founder, Hiya

Secure Net Mobile is available to Vodafone mobile customers free for the first three months, and £2 a month thereafter.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in trusted voice solutions, providing AI-powered caller identity, branded calling, and voice security at network scale. Trusted by Tier-1 mobile operators and leading enterprises worldwide, Hiya protects and serves over 550 million users globally, helping make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again.

For more information, visit:

www.hiya.com

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https://www.linkedin.com/company/hiyainc

About VodafoneThree

VodafoneThree is the UK's largest mobile network operator serving the fixed and mobile market, formed following the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK in June 2025.

Through an unprecedented £11 billion investment, VodafoneThree will build the UK's best network. The network will deliver reliable, quality connectivity to all nations and regions, creating as many as 13,000 jobs and laying a digital foundation for the country's growth ambitions. VodafoneThree is the only mobile network operator with a fully funded, regulated and guaranteed network build plan, reaching 99.95% population coverage by 2034. From big cities to small towns, and everywhere in between, the company's mission is to build the UK's best network.

VodafoneThree is a private company, 51% owned by Vodafone and 49% owned by CK Hutchison Holdings. It encompasses all businesses and assets, including Vodafone UK, Three UK, VOXI Mobile, SMARTY and Talkmobile.

For more information, visit:

www.vodafonethree.com

www.vodafone.com

www.ckh.com/hk

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www.linkedin.com/company/vodafonethree

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260422082375/en/

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