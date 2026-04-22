Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:09
0,466 Euro
-1,38 % -0,007
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4690,48615:26
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Holding(s) in Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Faron Pharmaceuticals OY

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

San Francisco, California

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

CVI Investments, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

17/04/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/04/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.00%

15.44%

25.44%

51,660,099

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

10.13%

15.44%

25.58%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

20,300,099

31,360,000

10.00%

15.44%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

51,660,099

25.44%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Convertible Bond

08/02/2027

Anytime until maturity

13,440,000

6.62%

Convertible Bond

12/02/2028

Anytime until maturity

17,920,000

8.83%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

31,360,000

15.44%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Heights Capital Management, Inc.

10.00%

15.44%

25.44%

CVI Investments, Inc.

10.00%

15.44%

25.44%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

None

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

20.04.2026

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1159866

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.