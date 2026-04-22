

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies (TDY) increased its full year 2026 GAAP earnings per share outlook to $20.08 to $20.44 compared with the prior outlook of $19.76 to $20.22. The company also increased full year 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share outlook to $23.85 to $24.15, compared with the prior outlook of $23.45 to $23.85.



For the second quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings per share will be in the range of $4.75 to $4.90. The company projects second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share will be in the range of $5.70 to $5.80.



Net income attributable to Teledyne was $226.8 million or $4.85 per share for the first quarter compared with $188.6 million or $3.99 per share, a year ago, an increase of 20.3%. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $5.80, an increase of 17.2% compared with last year. Net sales were $1.56 billion compared with $1.45 billion, last year, an increase of 7.6%.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teledyne shares are up 0.99 percent to $649.50.



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