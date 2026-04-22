Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing and monetization solutions, today announced a landmark $6 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) agreement with a major global performance agency (the "Agency"), a performance-focused web agency specializing in delivering better ROAS for their customers' sites.

The agreement follows a highly successful pilot program in which SuperBuzz AI demonstrated significant improvements in user acquisition efficiency, engagement, and revenue generation across a selected group managed websites. Building on these results, the Agency has committed to deploy SuperBuzz AI's technology across its extensive network of approximately 3,000 client websites.

This large-scale rollout marks a major milestone for SuperBuzz AI, reinforcing its position as a scalable, enterprise-grade solution for performance-driven web properties. By integrating SuperBuzz AI's proprietary optimization engine, the Agency expects to unlock new revenue streams, improve retention rates, and enhance overall user experience for its clients.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership following such strong pilot results," said Jeremy Levine, SuperBuzz's CRO - "This agreement is a clear validation of our technology's ability to deliver measurable impact at scale. Deploying across 3,000 websites is a significant step forward in our mission to redefine how web traffic is monetized and optimized."

The Chief Commercial Officer of the Agency noted: "The partnership with SuperBuzz was the natural progression of providing our customers with highest Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), driven by AI."

The implementation and onboarding process is already underway, with phased deployment expected to accelerate throughout the coming quarters. As integration progresses, both companies anticipate strong revenue growth and continued performance improvements across the network.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort. Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the deployment of SuperBuzz AI's technology across the Agency's network, the expected acceleration of deployment, the anticipated revenue growth and performance improvements, and the expected benefits of the integration of SuperBuzz AI's technology. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate.

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Source: SuperBuzz Inc.