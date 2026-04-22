Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, today announced it is expanding its work with Weritas as the partnership continues to evolve and deepen. Weritas is a credit infrastructure platform focused on enabling structured credit in emerging markets.

Since announcing their initial infrastructure licensing agreement (see News Release March 25, 2026), the relationship between Inverite and Weritas is evolving alongside Weritas' developing infrastructure and capital framework. This integration builds on Inverite's previously announced Digital Credit Infrastructure (DCI) initiative (see News Release dated October 30, 2025) and its initial deployment in Kenya, extending the application of its infrastructure beyond its initial deployment. This reflects a transition from an initial in-market deployment toward a more integrated, ecosystem-driven model designed to support capital participation within the Weritas ecosystem.

Within this ecosystem, Inverite's platform processes financial and repayment data into structured risk intelligence. Weritas aligns capital, data, and in-market relationships to enable this infrastructure to operate in distributed lending environments.

As outlined in the Weritas Whitepaper, the protocol is designed to expand access to structured credit in underserved markets by introducing a framework supported by real-world asset origination and global capital participation. Inverite's infrastructure supports this model by enabling financial behavior to be translated into consistent, data-driven credit signals, allowing thin-file and credit-invisible borrowers to be assessed with greater reliability.

"This integration represents a natural extension of our infrastructure strategy," said Karim Nanji, CEO, Inverite. "As we expand beyond initial deployment, our focus is on establishing consistent, data-driven credit environments that can operate reliably across markets, support more standardized risk evaluation, and are structured for institutional evaluation."

Through this integration, Weritas ecosystem participants benefit from more consistent and comparable credit signals derived from real-time financial data, improving how capital providers assess and allocate exposure across otherwise inconsistent lending environments. Within this framework, Inverite's role is to enable underlying credit data to be measurable, comparable, and suitable for institutional evaluation.

"Weritas is focused on enabling scalable credit infrastructure in emerging markets," said Reshmeen Hooda, Chair of Weritas. "Inverite's integration strengthens this effort by providing the data intelligence that enables more consistent credit evaluation and supports capital deployment across markets."

The collaboration reflects a shift from point-in-time credit assessment toward data-informed credit assessment, where financial behavior can be evaluated more consistently over time to support both financial inclusion and institutional requirements.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a financial data intelligence company providing real-time access to bank transaction data, analytics, and credit insights. Its platform enables lenders and financial institutions to make more informed decisions through AI-driven risk assessment.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

About Weritas

Weritas is a credit infrastructure protocol designed to unlock access to structured, yield-generating credit markets in emerging economies. By combining real-world asset origination, capital structuring, and risk modeling, Weritas enables scalable and transparent lending ecosystems.

For more information, visit: www.weritas.io

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293760

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.