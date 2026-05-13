Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company") a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to support risk, verification, and fraud-prevention decisions. is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

The terms of the consulting agreement provide for compensation of $12,500 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been granted options to purchase 550,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per share (collectively, the "Options"). The options will vest quarterly in equal tranches in arrears and will be governed by the provisions of the Company's stock option plan.

Neil Simon, CEO, of Investor Cubed, stated, "Investor Cubed is thrilled to begin working with Inverite. Inverite has built impressive data infrastructure technologies opening a massive opportunity in the global lending arena. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track in building and scaling businesses."

Karim Nanji, CEO, of Inverite stated, "we believe the timing ideal for us to begin introducing Inverite to a larger audience and know Investor Cubed has the resources and contacts to assist us. Neil and his team have over 20 years' experience and have built a large database of retail advisors, institutional investors and dealers who invest in the small cap markets."

The principal of Investor Cubed is Neil Simon of 67 Yonge Street, Suite 1401, Toronto ON M5E 1J8. Mr. Simon's contact details are identified below. Investor Cubed and its principal have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Inverite or its securities, other than the Options. The engagement is effective May 14, 2026 and will continue for a period of twelve (12) months, subject to earlier termination in accordance with the terms of the consulting agreement between the Company and Investor Cubed. The services to be provided by Investor Cubed include investor and shareholder communications, organizing investor meetings and presentations, assisting with marketing materials, social media management, capital markets introductions and general financial consulting.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a financial data intelligence company providing real-time access to bank transaction data, analytics, and credit insights. Its platform enables lenders and financial institutions to make more informed decisions through AI-driven risk assessment.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

About Investor Cubed Inc.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders.

For more information go to www.investor3.ca.

Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297257

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.