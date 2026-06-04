HIGHLIGHTS

Financial activity data points surpassed 38.9B ("billion"), growing by approximately 1B per month during Q1 2026

Platform requests increased 30%, from 690,051 in Q1 2025 to 897,141 in Q1 2026.

Risk intelligence successful requests grew more than 71% from 14,423 to 24,611 in Q1 2026, reflecting increasing adoption of Inverite's AI-driven intelligence layer.

Inverite signals identified approximately 40% of total defaults within the riskiest 15% of loans. (1)

Production deployment demonstrated 41% lower default rates by loan count and 39% lower defaults by dollar amount.(2)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, today announced continued growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Growth was driven by increasing adoption of the Company's real-time financial data platform, AI-driven risk modeling, bank verification, and fraud-prevention solutions across Canadian financial ecosystems, including lending and financial institution workflows.

During Q1 2026, Inverite continued scaling its proprietary risk intelligence infrastructure, processing significant increases in transaction activity and longitudinal financial signal volume across the Canadian financial services industry.

INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS

Financial Activity Data Points: 38.9B (+3.2B Q/Q)

Unique Consumers Connected: 7.67M (+7.2% in Q/Q)

Platform Requests: 897K (+30.0% YoY)

The Company also observed accelerating adoption of its risk intelligence layer during the quarter, with risk intelligence requests growing more than 71% in Q1 2026.

Management believes this growth reflects deeper integration of Inverite's AI-driven intelligence into customer decisioning workflows. As more financial activity flows through the platform, the Company's behavioral data network expands, creating a richer longitudinal view of consumer financial behavior and enabling the continuous refinement of predictive intelligence models through real-world usage.

AI and machine learning models operating across the platform continuously compute and refine predictive intelligence as new behavioral and repayment data is incorporated into the system. Management believes this creates a compounding advantage, as the predictive capabilities of the platform improve alongside growing transaction volume and customer adoption.

"What we are building is a risk intelligence infrastructure that improves with scale," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "Every transaction processed, every consumer connection, and every repayment outcome contributes to a growing body of behavioral intelligence. The scale of Inverite's behavioral data network, which now exceeds 39 billion financial activity data points and continues to grow by more than 1 billion additional data points per month, provides a strong foundation for increasingly sophisticated risk intelligence."

Inverite believes the expanding scale, longitudinal depth, and real-world activity flowing through the platform are beginning to translate into measurable improvements in predictive intelligence across financial risk workflows.

(1) Recent portfolio validation analysis demonstrated that the riskiest 15% of loans identified through Inverite's financial activity intelligence accounted for approximately 40% of total defaults within a Canadian revolving line of credit portfolio. This result is from a model validation exercise and is not a live production deployment result.

(2) In addition, a controlled production A/B deployment conducted with a Canadian consumer finance provider demonstrated a 41% reduction in default rates by loan count and a 39% reduction in default rates by dollar amount during the evaluation period. The lender continues to use the risk score in production today, and processes approximately 180,000 loan applications annually and funds approximately $30 million in annual originations.

Management believes these results support the growing role of real-time transaction-derived signals as a foundational layer in modern credit decisioning infrastructure.

Inverite believes the market opportunity for real-time risk intelligence is continuing to evolve beyond standalone point-in-time financial analysis toward embedded Risk Model as a Service ("RMaaS") intelligence infrastructure operating continuously across financial ecosystems.

ABOUT INVERITE INSIGHTS INC.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk intelligence infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven intelligence. The Company's platform helps financial ecosystem participants better understand financial activity, risk behavior, and real-time financial patterns through permissioned financial data infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.inveriteinsights.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements and information ("FLS"). All statements within this release, that are not statements of historical fact, are FLS. The Company cautions readers that all FLS is based on assumptions, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which cannot be assured, and are further subject to certain known and potentially unknown risks and uncertainties, all of which, alone or in combination, could cause actual events, outcomes or results to differ adversely or otherwise materially from those indicated or predicted in FLS. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the Company's ability to obtain financing on agreeable terms and to fund operations and operate as a going concern; the general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; levels of industry and consumer acceptance and market volatility; the features, accuracy and reliability, and desirability of the Company's products and services; pricing sensitivities; the cost, timing and positive results of future marketing and product development efforts; the protection and preservation of intellectual property rights; technical obsolescence; the cost and availability of management and other personnel with the knowledge, skills and experience required; the existence, market share and technical and financial resources of and developments by the Company's existing, potential and new competitors; new regulations and other changes in the regulatory environment; and any unforeseen difficulties and delays in respect of any aspect of the Company's business or the transactions or events described in this release. Although the Company believes that any FLS in this release is reasonable as of the date made, FLS is ultimately speculative and there can be no assurance or comfort that any FLS will prove to be accurate. Readers are strongly advised to rely on their own analysis and evaluation of any FLS and the associated assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance or belief on FLS. FLS and information contained in this news release is made and presented as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to publicly update revise any FLS or information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The FLS and information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300101

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.