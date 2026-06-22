Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, today announced the launch of Default IQ Flex, a new addition to the Company's Default IQ risk intelligence suite designed to expand access to predictive delinquency insights across a broader range of lending programs and financial institutions.

Many lenders request approximately 90 days of banking transaction history as part of their underwriting process. Default IQ Flex was developed to align with these workflows, enabling lenders to generate predictive delinquency insights using as little as 75 days of banking transaction history while maintaining existing application and verification requirements.

The launch introduces a dual-model approach to delinquency prediction:

Default IQ Core - Inverite's established risk intelligence model, designed for consumers with more extensive banking history.

Default IQ Flex - a complementary model capable of generating predictive delinquency insights using shorter banking history periods, expanding score coverage and enabling more applicants to be assessed.

Both models leverage Inverite's proprietary transaction categorization, cash flow analysis, and machine learning infrastructure to identify behavioural patterns associated with repayment performance and early-stage delinquency. The models analyze income stability, spending behaviour, cash flow consistency, balance trends, NSF activity, and other financial indicators associated with future repayment outcomes.

In addition to supporting banking data obtained through Inverite's Bank Verification platform, Default IQ can also be applied to transaction data sourced from third-party providers or transaction data already maintained by financial institutions. Through Inverite's proprietary enrichment and categorization engine, raw transaction data is transformed into structured financial insights before being analyzed by the Default IQ models.

This flexible architecture allows banks, credit unions, and lenders to leverage Inverite's risk intelligence using transaction data they already possess, reducing implementation complexity and eliminating the need to replace existing banking data providers or underwriting workflows. Financial institutions can generate predictive delinquency insights from existing transaction datasets, creating opportunities to strengthen lending decisions, risk management processes, and portfolio monitoring capabilities.

The ability to operate on existing transaction data extends Default IQ beyond new loan underwriting. Banks, credit unions, and lenders can apply the models to existing customer portfolios to identify emerging risk trends, monitor portfolio health, and generate behavioral risk insights from transaction data already available within their organizations. This creates opportunities to support risk management and portfolio monitoring initiatives without requiring additional customer data collection. "Many lenders and financial institutions already have access to valuable banking transaction data but lack practical ways to convert that information into predictive risk intelligence," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "Default IQ Flex expands score coverage, supports shorter underwriting workflows, and enables lenders to leverage the banking data they already collect today. Whether the transaction data originates from Inverite, another provider, or a financial institution's own systems, our platform can transform that data into actionable delinquency intelligence. By making our risk intelligence models more accessible and easier to deploy, we are expanding the reach of transaction-based risk analytics across financial services."

Together, Default IQ Core and Default IQ Flex provide lenders with a flexible framework for generating predictive delinquency insights across varying underwriting requirements and banking data availability. The expanded model suite increases the range of lending programs and financial institutions that can benefit from transaction-based risk intelligence while preserving existing operational workflows.

The launch further strengthens Inverite's Verification & Risk Infrastructure platform, which combines bank verification, identity verification, fraud prevention, alternative credit intelligence, and risk scoring into a single integrated solution for Canadian lenders and financial institutions.

Inverite is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $0.25 units, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of a Common Share and one-half Warrant. Each whole Warrant (the "Warrant") is exercisable to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years. The Company may pay finder fees in accordance with applicable laws and Exchange requirements. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of those laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act).

ABOUT INVERITE INSIGHTS INC.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk intelligence infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven intelligence. The Company's platform helps financial ecosystem participants better understand financial activity, risk behavior, and real-time financial patterns through permissioned financial data infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.inveriteinsights.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements and information ("FLS"). All statements within this release, that are not statements of historical fact, are FLS. The Company cautions readers that all FLS is based on assumptions, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which cannot be assured, and are further subject to certain known and potentially unknown risks and uncertainties, all of which, alone or in combination, could cause actual events, outcomes or results to differ adversely or otherwise materially from those indicated or predicted in FLS. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the Company's ability to obtain financing on agreeable terms and to fund operations and operate as a going concern; the general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; levels of industry and consumer acceptance and market volatility; the features, accuracy and reliability, and desirability of the Company's products and services; pricing sensitivities; the cost, timing and positive results of future marketing and product development efforts; the protection and preservation of intellectual property rights; technical obsolescence; the cost and availability of management and other personnel with the knowledge, skills and experience required; the existence, market share and technical and financial resources of and developments by the Company's existing, potential and new competitors; new regulations and other changes in the regulatory environment; and any unforeseen difficulties and delays in respect of any aspect of the Company's business or the transactions or events described in this release. Although the Company believes that any FLS in this release is reasonable as of the date made, FLS is ultimately speculative and there can be no assurance or comfort that any FLS will prove to be accurate. Readers are strongly advised to rely on their own analysis and evaluation of any FLS and the associated assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance or belief on FLS. FLS and information contained in this news release is made and presented as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to publicly update revise any FLS or information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The FLS and information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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Source: Inverite Insights Inc.