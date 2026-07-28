Verification Fee Revenue ending March 31, 2026, increased by:

20% for the 12-month period and 38% for the three-month period

Operating Expenses ending March 31, 2026, decreased by:

0.6% for the 12-month period and 8.5% for the three-month period

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, today announced its comparative 12-month audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

Key financial highlights for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2026 include:

The Company increased verification fee revenue by 19.9% or $238,419 to $1,436,796 (March 31, 2025 - $1,198,377). The increase is attributed to continued higher transaction volumes.

The Company saw operating expenses decreased by 0.6% or $22,109 to $3,808,631, (March 31, 2025 - $3,830,740).

The Company recorded a net loss of $2,747,302 (March 31, 2025 - $2,606,568). Revenue grew 17.6% and operating expenses declined by $22,109, driven by cost discipline and lower finance costs. These gains were offset by a $422,256 loss on settlement of debts - a non-cash charge from settling accounts payable through share issuance, reflecting the gap between liability carrying value and share fair value at settlement - along with a $49,044 smaller gain on write-off of accounts payable versus the prior year.

Key financial highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, include:

The Company increased verification fee revenue by 38.4% to $386,227 (March 31, 2025 - $278,998). The increase is attributed. to continued higher transaction volumes.

The Company saw operating expenses decreased by 8.5% or $89,747 to $961,149 (March 31, 2025 - $1,050,896).

The Company recorded a net loss of $961,629 (March 31, 2025 - $624,436). The increased net loss is due to a one-time non-cash market price adjustment of $422,256 from shares for debt loan settlements.

"Our financial results reflect continued execution against the strategy we've been building for several years," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite Insights. "Revenue continued to grow while we maintained financial discipline across the business. These results demonstrate the operating leverage we've been working toward as customer adoption continues to grow. More importantly, these same investments are creating opportunities beyond our traditional markets. Every new deployment strengthens the intelligence behind our platform. As that intelligence continues to grow, it strengthens the infrastructure that enables better financial decisions."

A comprehensive discussion of Inverite's financial position and results of operations is provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fifteen-month period ended March 31, 2026, are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk intelligence infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven intelligence. The Company's platform helps financial ecosystem participants better understand financial activity, risk behavior, and real-time financial patterns through permissioned financial data infrastructure.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306777

Source: Inverite Insights Inc.