AAR CORP.: AAR and Woodward sign multi-year commercial distribution agreement

WOOD DALE, Ill., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a multi-year commercial distribution agreement with Woodward, a world leader in the design and manufacture of aerospace and industrial controls.

Under the agreement, AAR will serve as the preferred distributor of Woodward high-demand consumable parts, including fuel filters, gaskets, and seals, for the CFM LEAP*, GEnx, and CF34 engines, direct to commercial airlines. These parts are critical to ensuring optimal engine performance and reliability and represent some of the highest-demand components in commercial aviation today.

This agreement expands an existing relationship: AAR has distributed Woodward parts to the defense market, and this agreement extends that proven channel into commercial aviation. For customers, that means direct access to Woodward components through AAR's global warehouse network, with faster delivery and reliable support, including in Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations.

"Customers depend on commercial engine consumables to keep these engines running reliably, and getting those parts quickly is critical," said Jacob Roush, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Woodward. "AAR's global reach and proven distribution track record make them the right partner to put Woodward parts where airlines need them, when they need them."

"This new agreement recognizes AAR's success in distributing Woodward parts to the defense market and Woodward's confidence in our ability to deliver the same results to the commercial aviation market. We are excited to expand our parts offerings for these critical high-growth engines," said Frank Landrio, AAR's Senior Vice President of Distribution.

For more information on AAR's new parts Distribution, part of the Company's Parts Supply segment, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/parts/new-parts/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Woodward

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits related to the commercial distribution agreement. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'seek,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would,' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

*LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Contacts:

AAR Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

Woodward Communications

+1-970-559-8840

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.