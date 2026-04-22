Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Preliminary Q1 2026 Results

Revenue Increases Approximately 78% Year-Over-Year

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce its preliminary unaudited sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company achieved preliminary Q1 2026 sales of approximately $0.81 million, an increase of approximately 78% over Q1 2025. This marks the highest first-quarter revenue in the Company's history and extends its progress of year-over-year quarterly revenue growth to eleven consecutive quarters. The Q1 2026 growth rate represents an acceleration from the full-year 2025 growth rate of approximately 63%, and reflects continued positive momentum across the Company's smart eyewear portfolio.

Lucyd Armor®, the Company's most popular product line, was recently named a recipient of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award, and the NHPA Retailer's Choice Award. According to a recent analysis, Lucyd Armor holds approximately 44% market share of smart safety glasses on Amazon.com, and to the Company's knowledge, remains the only smart safety glass on the platform with full safety certification in the US, Canada, and the European Union. Further, management believes the Company has now built a diverse product mix, multiple distribution channels, and the international footprint necessary to build on its position as an industry value leader in smart eyewear.

Alongside its steady e-commerce growth, the Company is in discussions with several retailers to introduce Lucyd Armor and Reebok Powered by Lucyd products into stores across the US and Canada in 2026. This includes big box stores, traditional optical chains, and hardware and automotive chains. Additionally, several leading industrial and logistics companies are testing Lucyd products for workforce use, including DHL, Do It Best / True Value, and Thermo King. The Company has also launched a new white label offering at the last Vision Expo, to enable retailers and legacy eyewear brands to quickly introduce smart eyewear products in partnership with Innovative Eyewear. The Company already has an affirmative commitment for a white label line of smart safety glasses.

Preliminary Q1 2026 results also reflect improved gross margins, with Q1 2026 gross profit margins showing a significant increase over full-year 2025 gross profit margins as the Company's previously announced tariff mitigation actions continue to be effective.

"Our preliminary Q1 2026 results represent our strongest start to any year in Company history and reflect the accelerating momentum of our smart eyewear portfolio," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "Growing approximately 78% year-over-year in the first quarter, above our full-year 2025 pace of 63%, demonstrates that our brand, product, and distribution strategy is working. This momentum is further validated by industry recognition, including having just received the Red Dot 2026 Product Design award. Whilst these results remain subject to audit, we are highly encouraged by the preliminary Q1 2026 sales performance and by the commercial pipeline we are seeing in our optical, safety, and sporting goods channels. Demand for Armor's unique workforce connectivity solutions remain a highlight, as this product has excellent market fit."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to preliminary Q1 2026 sales results, gross margin recovery, the market for smart eyewear, expected industry award recognition, international expansion, and future growth prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.