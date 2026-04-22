

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and four entities that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's UAV and ballistic missile programs.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is also targeting Mahan Air, which has previously transported Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operatives, weapons, equipment, and funds.



The Treasury alleged that as the United States continues to deplete Iran's ballistic missile inventories, the Iranian regime is seeking to reconstitute its production capacity. Iran is increasingly relying on Shahed-series one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles to target the United States and its allies, including energy infrastructure in the region.



'The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'Under President Trump's leadership, as part of Economic Fury, Treasury will continue to follow the money and target the Iranian regime's recklessness and those who enable it.'



OFAC is designating three individuals for their support to Iran-based Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company and its chief executive officer, Iran-based Hamid Reza Janghorbani. PESC has procured thousands of servomotors with one-way attack UAV applications, which have been found in downed Shahed-136 UAVs, for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization.



OFAC is also acting against the Türkey-based Emti Fiber Textile Import Export Trade Limited company for its support to Iran-based Pardisan Rezvan Shargh International Private Joint Stock Company.



OFAC is designating several persons and companies for their connections to Mahan Air or companies linked to it. Iran-based Saman Air Services Company; Dubai-based Chabok FZCO, which has facilitated the procurement of sensors and other U.S.-origin aircraft components for Mahan Air in Iran; and two B777 aircraft that are owned and operated by Mahan Air, also are sanctioned.



Mahan Air is involved in Iran's procurement and transport of UAV systems and weapons to and from Iran. Companies in the UAE, Türkey, Iraq, China, Thailand, Pakistan, and India have provided material, logistical, and other support to Mahan Air flights.



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