

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Despite President Donald Trump extending the ceasefire with Iran, the attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the uncertain geopolitical environment have kept markets nervous. Strong corporate earnings however limited losses and boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index has edged down. Sovereign bond yields mostly eased.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with mild gains after renewed attacks on shipping near Iran. Gold too has gained more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are also trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,387.90, up 0.48% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,102.40, up 0.54% Germany's DAX at 24,237.10, down 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,496.96, down 0.01% France's CAC 40 at 8,208.80, down 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,922.75, down 0.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,663.00, up 0.53% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,843.60, down 1.18% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,106.26, up 0.52% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,163.24, down 1.22% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,417.93, up 0.46%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1750, up 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3521, up 0.13% USD/JPY at 159.22, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.7161, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3654, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 98.31, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.280%, down 0.26% Germany at 3.0013%, down 0.26% France at 3.640%, down 0.36% U.K. at 4.8770%, down 0.23% Japan at 2.401%, up 0.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $99.15, up 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $90.21, up 0.60%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,775.05, up 1.17%. Silver Futures (May) at $78.03, up 2.01%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $78,146.84, up 1.70% Ethereum at $2,391.04, up 2.38% XRP at $1.45, up 0.43% BNB at $642.92, up 0.39% Solana at $88.35, up 2.43%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News