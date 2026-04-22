Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

Filing of Fiscal 2025 Form 10-K Restores Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that on April 21, 2026, it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the matter is now closed.

On April 20, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Form 10-K"). On April 20, 2026, the Company filed the 2025 Form 10-K with the SEC, and on April 21, 2026, Nasdaq confirmed that the Company had regained compliance with the rule.

"We are pleased to have promptly regained compliance with Nasdaq's periodic filing requirement following the filing of our fiscal 2025 Annual Report," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Our focus remains on executing our growth strategy across our industrial and defense end markets and on delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-periodic-filing-require-1159683