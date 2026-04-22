Aimwell Partners: Aimwell Bio Expands FHIN Deployment Across U.S. and Australia as Clinical Leaders Move to Replace Unverified AI Hospitalists and Physician Groups Drive Demand for Source-Traceable Intelligence Infrastructure

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Aimwell Partners (OTC pink:AIMN) Aimwell Bio today announced a material expansion of engagement across the healthcare ecosystem, with active deployment discussions underway with U.S. hospitals, physician networks, and clinical leadership, alongside initial dialogue with health professionals in Australia. The expansion follows the company's recent position paper on clinical AI hallucination risk and marks the Federated Health Intelligence Network's (FHIN) first international footprint.

The pattern is consistent across conversations: frontline clinicians are no longer debating whether opaque AI carries risk. They are asking who is accountable when it fails.

"The question has shifted," said John Morgan, CEO Aimwell Bio. "Hospitals and physicians already understand the exposure. What they're demanding is accountability, traceability, and verifiable truth at the point of care. That is precisely what FHIN delivers."

From Position Paper to Deployment

Since publishing its framework, Aimwell Bio has moved from thesis to institutional validation. Healthcare organizations are evaluating FHIN integration to:

Validate AI-assisted recommendations before they reach the patient

Reduce malpractice exposure tied to unverifiable model outputs

Establish a defensible, auditable intelligence layer across care teams

Strengthen interdisciplinary coordination through shared, verified data

Hospitalists - the physicians managing acute inpatient care in real time - have emerged as the earliest institutional drivers. Their operating environment demands source-backed intelligence at decision velocity, with no tolerance for black-box outputs.

Australia Signals International Demand

Active dialogue with Australian health professionals marks FHIN's first cross-border engagement. The discussions focus on adapting the verification layer to distinct regulatory regimes while preserving a single, consistent standard of human-verified intelligence.

"Hallucination risk does not respect borders," the company stated. "Neither should the infrastructure built to contain it."

The Verified Intelligence Layer

FHIN is being positioned not as a product but as infrastructure - a verification layer sitting between raw data and clinical decision-making. Its core design principles stand in direct contrast to speed-optimized consumer AI:

Source-traceable data inputs

Peer-reviewed validation processes

Real-time confidence scoring

Human accountability at every stage of the decision chain

This architecture is resonating with clinicians operating in environments where precision is not a preference but a legal and ethical requirement.

Next Phase: Structured Pilots

Aimwell Bio is now advancing toward pilot programs and structured deployments with a select group of institutions and practitioner networks. These early engagements will establish integration standards across hospital systems, specialty care, and regulatory workflows.

"We are not here to slow medicine down," John added. "We are here to ensure it does not move quickly in the wrong direction. Speed without verification is risk. FHIN restores the balance."

About Aimwell Bio

Aimwell Bio is a RegTech and biopharma intelligence company building the verification infrastructure for AI-era healthcare. Through the Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN), Aimwell is establishing the first human-verified, source-traceable intelligence layer for clinical and regulatory decision-making.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. AimwellBio does not constitute medical advice, regulatory guidance, investment recommendations, or legal counsel. AimwellBio is not a registered investment advisor, medical device, or regulatory authority. Market data sourced from Fortune Business Insights, Mordor Intelligence, The Lancet Digital Health, Frontiers in Digital Health, and Censinet, Inc.Investors should consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

Media Contact

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

www.aimwellbio.com

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwell-bio-expands-fhin-deployment-across-u.s.-and-australia-as-1158861