IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Adds Kerwin Medical Center in Dallas to Phase 2 CALMA Trial as Enrollment Advances Toward Completion

Behavioral neurology expertise and expanded patient access support final phase of recruitment in Alzheimer's agitation study

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the addition of Kerwin Medical Center in Dallas, Texas as a clinical site in the Company's Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The Company recently reported approximately 80% enrollment in CALMA and continues to advance toward enrollment completion.

The addition comes as the CALMA trial advances through its final phase of enrollment and reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening site quality, expanding patient access, and supporting consistent execution across its clinical network. Kerwin Medical Center brings focused experience in Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, frontotemporal dementia, and related neurodegenerative conditions.

The site's Principal Investigator is Dr. Alka Khera, M.D., a behavioral neurologist with experience conducting Alzheimer's clinical trials. IGC Pharma believes that adding specialized behavioral neurology expertise in a major U.S. metropolitan area supports both recruitment and clinical rigor as the study progresses toward enrollment completion.

"Kerwin Medical Center adds meaningful clinical depth to our CALMA network at an important stage of the trial," said Ram Mukunda, CEO. "Dr. Khera's experience in behavioral neurology and the site's research infrastructure strengthen our ability to execute efficiently as we advance toward enrollment completion. As the trial approaches its next milestones, site quality and operational consistency remain critical to generating robust and reliable data."

Kerwin Medical Center is part of the Pinnacle Network and has experience supporting patient participation and retention in dementia-related clinical trials. The Company believes that this type of community-based engagement is particularly valuable in neurodegenerative research, where continuity of care and trust can play an important role in study execution.

More information about the CALMA study: Link

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma?(NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact Information:

Walter Frank / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-adds-kerwin-medical-center-in-dallas-to-phase-2-calma-trial-as-enrollment-1159865