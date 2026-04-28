IGC Pharma, Inc.: IGC Pharma Advances Caregiver Engagement as Phase 2 CALMA Trial Advances Final Enrollment Phase

Outreach initiative supports awareness of agitation and patient engagement as enrollment approaches completion

POTOMAC, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced its participation in the caregiver-focused podcast Autumn Is Here, as part of its broader effort to increase awareness of agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease and support patient engagement in its ongoing Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial, which has recently reached approximately 80% patient enrollment and is advancing toward completion.

The episode featured Margarita Venegas, Psychometric Training Manager, and Barbara Forero, Clinical Neuropsychologist & Recruitment Coordinator at IGC Pharma, in a discussion focused on recognizing agitation as a distinct and clinically significant symptom of Alzheimer's disease. The conversation was hosted by Francine Crawford, creator of Autumn Is Here, who brings a personal caregiving perspective.

Supporting Clinical Progress Through Awareness

As the CALMA trial advances toward its final phase of enrollment, increasing awareness of agitation remains an important component of both patient care and clinical trial participation. The Company believes that caregiver education can support earlier recognition of symptoms and improve engagement in clinical studies evaluating potential treatment options.

During the episode, participants discussed how agitation may present in patients, how it differs from other behavioral symptoms, and why it is often under-recognized despite its significant impact on patients and caregivers.

Connecting Research and the Caregiver Community

"Engaging with caregivers is an important part of advancing Alzheimer's research," said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "As CALMA progresses toward enrollment completion, outreach and education play a role in supporting awareness of agitation and the importance of continued research in this area."

The Company continues to prioritize outreach efforts that connect clinical research with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals as it advances the CALMA clinical trial toward completion.

The full podcast episode is available here: Link.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma?(NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize?clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact Information:

Walter Frank / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/igc-pharma-advances-caregiver-engagement-as-phase-2-calma-trial-advances-final-enroll-1161834