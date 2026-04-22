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WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 15:25
24,640 Euro
-0,52 % -0,130
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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
138 Leser
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Comcast Partners With Fort Bend County in Major Broadband Infrastructure Expansion To Connect Thousands of Unserved and Underserved Residents

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / WHAT?

  • Comcast and Fort Bend County leaders announced a public-private partnership last November to expand broadband infrastructure in the county. The $18.9M project will bring fast, reliable fiber Internet to thousands of homes and businesses throughout Kendleton, Needville, Thompsons and Simonton by the end of 2026.

WHAT'S NEW?

  • During a recent Thompsons townhall meeting, Comcast teams answered questions from residents and city and county leaders, provided updates on the construction process, and showcased construction equipment and Xfinity products to highlight the benefits of expanded broadband connectivity. Comcast Business representatives were on-site to educate residents, business owners, and city leaders on the technology solutions they have available for businesses of any size.

  • Xfinity and Comcast Business services are now available in Kendleton, and parts of Needville and Thompsons.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

  • The expansion is supported in part by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and reflects a strong public-private partnership focused on promoting digital opportunities in Fort Bend County's previously unserved and underserved communities.

  • This expansion delivers the full suite of Xfinity residential and Comcast Business services including affordable, fast, reliable fiber Internet options. The project will help support education, business growth, and essential online services, ensuring more residents and businesses can participate fully in the digital economy.

HOW ELSE IS COMCAST INVESTING IN FORT BEND COUNTY?

  • Comcast has been a staple in Fort Bend County for more than 15 years, providing services to residents, businesses and educational institutions.

  • Comcast contributed more than $45K in 2025 to help support local non-profits that make Fort Bend County stronger.

  • More than 1.1M low-income residents in Fort Bend and Harris Counties have gained access to the Internet through Internet Essentials since 2011.

  • Comcast partnered with Richmond Rosenberg Boys & Girls Club, Mission Bend Boys & Girls Club, and Stafford Boys & Girls Club to provide free Internet access through Lift Zones powered by Comcast Business.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/comcast-partners-with-fort-bend-county-in-major-broadband-infras-1159869

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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