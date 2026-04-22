

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Households in Denmark remained more pessimistic in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index weakened to -18.6 in April from -13.8 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since November 2025.



The decline in consumer confidence is due to significant declines in indicators on consumers' assessment of Denmark's current economic situation and consumers' expectations of Denmark's and their families' future economic situation, the survey said.



The opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned negative, with the respective index falling to -6.8 from 0.8 in March. The country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months weakened to -27.5 from -19.2.



Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.



A separate survey revealed that the composite business confidence indicator, which combines expectations in construction, manufacturing, retail, and services, rose in April to 105.5 from 103.9 in March.



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