Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 14:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Engages Next Realm AI To Pioneer Energy-Efficient Algorithms for Next-Generation Ai Data Centers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced a strategic research initiative aimed at developing breakthrough energy-efficient algorithms designed to significantly reduce the power consumption of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

As global energy prices rise and AI infrastructure demand accelerates at an unprecedented pace, energy efficiency is rapidly emerging as one of the most critical challenges-and opportunities-facing the technology sector.

To lead this initiative, Elektros has engaged Next Realm AI as its primary advisor, bringing advanced expertise in artificial intelligence research and optimization to help guide the development of next-generation, energy-conscious computational frameworks.

"Energy is quickly becoming the defining constraint of AI growth," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc. "Now more than ever-with rising electricity costs and the explosive expansion of AI-we believe the future of scalable AI will depend not just on hardware, but on fundamentally re-engineering the code itself. Our goal is to help unlock dramatic efficiency gains that can reshape the economics of AI infrastructure globally."

AI data centers are among the fastest-growing consumers of electricity worldwide, with demand projected to surge significantly in the coming years. While much of the industry focus has centered on hardware advancements, Elektros is targeting what it believes to be one of the most underutilized yet high-impact solutions: algorithmic efficiency.

Research from leading institutions including Epoch AI and MIT FutureTech suggests that improvements in algorithms have driven nearly half of recent performance gains in large-scale AI systems. Notably, the computational power required to reach comparable AI performance levels has historically been reduced by approximately half every eight months-outpacing traditional expectations such as Moore's Law.

Next Realm AI emphasized that optimizing algorithmic design represents a critical, under-leveraged pathway toward building AI systems that are not only more powerful, but significantly more sustainable.

Through this collaboration, Elektros aims to develop proprietary approaches that deliver measurable reductions in energy consumption across AI data center operations-potentially lowering operational costs while supporting broader environmental and infrastructure goals.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners, supporting the growing demand for battery materials and energy technologies.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-engages-next-realm-ai-to-pioneer-energy-efficient-algorithms-for-next-generatio-1159837

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.