Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Engages Next Realm AI To Pioneer Energy-Efficient Algorithms for Next-Generation Ai Data Centers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced a strategic research initiative aimed at developing breakthrough energy-efficient algorithms designed to significantly reduce the power consumption of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

As global energy prices rise and AI infrastructure demand accelerates at an unprecedented pace, energy efficiency is rapidly emerging as one of the most critical challenges-and opportunities-facing the technology sector.

To lead this initiative, Elektros has engaged Next Realm AI as its primary advisor, bringing advanced expertise in artificial intelligence research and optimization to help guide the development of next-generation, energy-conscious computational frameworks.

"Energy is quickly becoming the defining constraint of AI growth," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc. "Now more than ever-with rising electricity costs and the explosive expansion of AI-we believe the future of scalable AI will depend not just on hardware, but on fundamentally re-engineering the code itself. Our goal is to help unlock dramatic efficiency gains that can reshape the economics of AI infrastructure globally."

AI data centers are among the fastest-growing consumers of electricity worldwide, with demand projected to surge significantly in the coming years. While much of the industry focus has centered on hardware advancements, Elektros is targeting what it believes to be one of the most underutilized yet high-impact solutions: algorithmic efficiency.

Research from leading institutions including Epoch AI and MIT FutureTech suggests that improvements in algorithms have driven nearly half of recent performance gains in large-scale AI systems. Notably, the computational power required to reach comparable AI performance levels has historically been reduced by approximately half every eight months-outpacing traditional expectations such as Moore's Law.

Next Realm AI emphasized that optimizing algorithmic design represents a critical, under-leveraged pathway toward building AI systems that are not only more powerful, but significantly more sustainable.

Through this collaboration, Elektros aims to develop proprietary approaches that deliver measurable reductions in energy consumption across AI data center operations-potentially lowering operational costs while supporting broader environmental and infrastructure goals.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners, supporting the growing demand for battery materials and energy technologies.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-engages-next-realm-ai-to-pioneer-energy-efficient-algorithms-for-next-generatio-1159837