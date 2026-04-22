

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), on Wednesday, announced a multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG), Google Cloud to accelerate its transformation into an AI-enabled enterprise, with an investment of up to $1 billion.



The collaboration will deploy an agentic AI platform across Merck's research and development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, leveraging Google Cloud's technologies, including Gemini Enterprise.



The company said the partnership aims to enhance productivity, drive scientific innovation, and improve operational efficiency across its global operations.



Merck added that the initiative is expected to support faster drug development, optimize manufacturing processes, and strengthen patient engagement through data-driven solutions.



In the pre-market trading, Merck & Co. is 0.24% higher at $112.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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