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WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
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22.04.26 | 15:46
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21,34521,37015:47
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ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Critical Linx Joins AT&T Alliance Channel as a Solutions Provider, Expanding Connectivity Options for Public Safety

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Critical Linx, part of the Hughes Fire Affiliates, announced today that it is collaborating with FirstNet, Built with AT&T to strengthen first responder communication by selling FirstNet services to eligible public safety customers.

Through participation in the AT&T Alliance Channel, Critical Linx will offer connectivity for public safety, along with select AT&T connectivity solutions, to eligible agencies nationwide.

Built specifically for public safety, FirstNet provides first responders with priority and preemption capabilities designed to help ensure reliable communications when it matters most. By combining FirstNet connectivity with the operational expertise and long-standing public safety relationships of Critical Linx, this collaboration is designed to strengthen readiness, coordination, and response capabilities nationwide.

"Public safety agencies don't need more complexity - they need solutions that work together seamlessly when seconds matter," said Ryan Burchnell, CEO of Critical Linx. "Our participation in the AT&T Alliance Channel and collaboration with FirstNet allows us to bring trusted connectivity, purpose-built for first responders, directly into the environments we've supported for decades. It's about ensuring departments - especially those serving rural and volunteer communities - have access to the tools they need to stay connected, informed, and ready."

Critical Linx will focus on expanding access to connectivity solutions through its deep network of public safety relationships, dealer partners, and association connections, with an emphasis on agencies that have historically been underserved or face barriers to adopting advanced communications technologies.

"FirstNet was built with public safety to serve their unique needs, and relationships with organizations like Critical Linx help extend access for agencies," said Matt Walsh, AVP, FirstNet and Next Generation 911 products, AT&T. "Critical Linx brings a strong understanding of the first responder community and plays an important role in helping agencies connect to the reliable, secure tools they depend on every day."

Looking ahead, Critical Linx plans to introduce additional partnership programs designed to further engage the public safety community. These initiatives will focus on delivering integrated connectivity and collaboration solutions built from the ground up with the frontline responder in mind.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Critical Linx

Critical Linx, part of Hughes Fire Affiliates, delivers connectivity and technology solutions purpose-built for public safety. Through strategic partnerships and deep industry expertise, Critical Linx focuses on improving communication, coordination, and operational effectiveness for first responders nationwide. Rooted in more than 30 years of experience, the Hughes Fire Affiliates family of companies supports public safety agencies across a wide range of operational needs. For more information, visit www.criticallinx.com.

Media Contact
Louie Deraita, Director of Marketing
criticallinx@hughesfire.com

SOURCE: Critical Linx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/critical-linx-joins-atandt-alliance-channel-as-a-solutions-provider-expanding-co-1159830

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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