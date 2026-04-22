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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 15:18
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+0,33 % +0,56
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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Collaborates with NVIDIA on GeForce RTX 50 Series and PRAGMATA Bundle

TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the collaboration with NVIDIA for the PRAGMATA GeForce RTX 50 Series game bundle across eligible graphics cards, desktops, and laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or above GPUs and Laptop GPUs. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Combined with GIGABYTE's cutting-edge cooling designs, the bundle aims to unleash smoother gameplay and a more immersive PRAGMATA gaming experience.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs leverage a trio of key technologies to elevate gameplay. Path tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to deliver photorealistic and real-time 3D graphics. Alongside NVIDIA's suite of neural rendering technologies, NVIDIA DLSS 4 leverages AI technologies to boost FPS, reduce latency, and enhance image quality, while NVIDIA Reflex further reduces system latency for more responsive control.

For eligible graphics cards, GIGABYTE enhances gaming performance with its advanced thermal innovations. The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AI BOX features the WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system for efficient heat dissipation in a compact form factor. While the GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards are equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling system, leveraging Hawk Fan design and server-grade thermal conductive gel to ensure stable operation under heavy workloads.

The bundle also extends to eligible gaming systems, including AI gaming laptops and gaming desktops. The MASTER 16, AERO X16, and GAMING A16 PRO are powered by GeForce RTX 5070 or above Laptop GPUs and integrated the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system alongside the exclusive AI agent, GiMATE, to optimize performance and system control. The AORUS PRIME 5 and selected PRIME 3 gaming desktops are built with an all-around system cooling solution and comprehensive connectivity for a plug-and-play gaming experience.

For those who purchase GIGABYTE's eligible graphics card, laptop, or desktop from April 14th to May 12th, are able to obtain the PRAGMATA standard edition redeem code for game activation until June 9th. Please visit the campaign page for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957957/GIGABYTE_Collaborates_NVIDIA_Enhance_Game_Value_GeForce_RTX__50_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-collaborates-with-nvidia-on-geforce-rtx-50-series-and-pragmata-bundle-302750017.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.