

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a world where concerns of environmental loss is growing louder, a new landmark report from UNESCO has revealed a rare glimmer of hope. While global wildlife has plummeted by a staggering 73 per cent since the 1970s, life within the UN science and culture agency's protected territories is holding its ground.



The report, titled 'People and Nature in UNESCO-Designated Sites', is the first of its kind to look at UNESCO's entire network as a single, massive web of protection. From the mist-covered peaks of Global Geoparks to the vibrant underwater World Heritage coral reefs, covering more than 13 million square kilometers - an area larger than China and India combined - this network of 2,260 sites are acting as the planet's vital organs.



According to UNESCO statistics, These sites are home to more than 60 per cent of all mapped species on Earth. Even more crucially, four out of every ten species found within these borders exist nowhere else. If these habitats vanish, these creatures vanish forever.



'Inside these territories, communities thrive, humanity's heritage endures, and biodiversity is holding on while it collapses elsewhere,' says UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany.



Beyond the animals and plants, these landscapes are silent giants in the fight against climate change. They store an estimated 240 gigatons of carbon - the equivalent of nearly 20 years of current global emissions.



If these ecosystems were destroyed, that carbon would be released back into the atmosphere, acting like a 'carbon bomb' that would make climate goals impossible to reach.



One of the most striking revelations of the report is that these are not empty wildernesses.



UNESCO sites are living, breathing landscapes home to nearly 900 million people - roughly one in ten people on the planet.



They are also bastions of human culture. Over 1,000 languages are documented across these territories, and a quarter of the sites overlap with Indigenous Peoples' lands.



In regions like Africa and Latin America, that figure rises to nearly 50 per cent. The report makes it clear: you cannot protect the land without the people who have been its guardians for millennia.



Economically, the impact is just as significant. Approximately 10 per cent of global GDP is generated within or around these zones, proving that conservation and prosperity can go hand-in-hand.



However, the report carries a heavy warning. The 'lifeline' is fraying. Nearly 90 per cent of these sites are facing intense environmental stress.



Experts warn that by 2050, one in four UNESCO sites could hit a 'tipping point.' This could see glaciers disappearing entirely, coral reefs collapsing into rubble, and lush forests drying out until they start releasing more carbon than they absorb.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News