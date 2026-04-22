

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), a defense technology company, on Wednesday, announced that it has been awarded multiple contracts worth approximately $200 million to supply advanced airborne munitions to the Israel Ministry of Defense.



The company said the contracts were awarded during Operation Roaring Lion.



Elbit added that the contracts underscore its capabilities in air-launched weapon systems and reflect its ongoing partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense.



In the pre-market trading, Elbit Systems is 1.10% higher at $874.99 on the Nasdaq.



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