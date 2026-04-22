Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Further Expands IP Portfolio with New Patent Issuance and Notices of Allowance

Builds on December 2025 Content Licensing Patents and Carbon Credit Tokenization Grant; Strengthens IP Moat Across Data Valuation, Virtual Funding, and Tokenized Tax Prep

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,596,819 and Notices of Allowance on two additional U.S. patent applications. This milestone builds directly on the Company's December 2025 issuance of two foundational patents for blockchain-driven content licensing and tokenized monetization - further expanding its robust intellectual property portfolio headlined by the industry-defining Carbon Credit Tokenization Patent.

Key Highlights for Investors

One newly issued patent and two Notices of Allowance extend protection across three high-value platforms: AI-validated data valuation & monetization, tokenized virtual location funding, and automated tax return preparation for digital assets and DeFi-directly addressing 1099-DA compliance challenges.

Reinforces the Company's Sumerian Crypto Anchors, DataValue , DataScore , and Information Data Exchange (IDE ) technologies with quantum-resistant encryption and blockchain immutability, underpinning a growing pipeline of tokenization contracts and licensing deals.

Arrives as the first full IRS Form 1099-DA filing season closes amid reported operational hurdles-including late deliveries by Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini-demonstrating clear demand for Datavault AI's automated, tokenized tax solutions.

Enabled use cases include tokenized commodities (copper, gold, precious metals), agricultural/genomic/healthcare data assets, NIL digital twins, funded virtual biotech marketplaces, and intelligent tax automation-integrating natively with the Company's edge GPU fleet and HPC infrastructure.

Directly supports Datavault AI's 2026 revenue target of at least $200 million, accelerates commercialization across fintech, healthcare, biotech, energy, agriculture, sports & entertainment, and Web3, and opens new licensing and partnership opportunities.

Scope of the Latest Protections

U.S. Patent No. 12,596,819 - "Method and System for Data Valuation and Secure Commercial Monetization Platform" (issued): Covers an end-to-end permissioned platform spanning opt-in data contribution, AI-driven automated valuation, blockchain-tokenized storage in the Datavault, and trading on open exchanges with flexible compensation pathways (sales, licenses, rewards, charitable contributions).

U.S. Patent Application No. 17/842,220 - "System and Method for Funding a Virtual Location" (Notice of Allowance): Protects the funding, authentication, and tokenized operation of organization-specific virtual locations, including multi-currency donations, integrated event and asset tokenization, portfolio-aligned advertising, and compensation mechanisms for data contributors.

U.S. Patent Application No. 17/507,459 - "Platform and Method for Preparing a Tax Return" (Notice of Allowance): Covers automated tax return preparation for clients and employees, with specialized tokenized return handling for digital asset and DeFi activity, back-end form processing, and dynamic adjustment to evolving tax codes-precisely targeting the reconciliation burdens and visibility gaps plaguing the inaugural 1099-DA season.

Market Context & Tailwinds

The filings position Datavault AI at the convergence of three rapidly expanding markets. Tokenized real-world assets have already surpassed $30 billion in on-chain value (RWA.xyz 2025 data), with Boston Consulting Group and ADDX projecting the global market to exceed $16 trillion by 2030. The global data monetization market is forecast to grow from $7.53 billion in 2024 to $18.8 billion by 2033 (10.7% CAGR, SkyQuest Technology). The new tax-preparation patent arrives precisely as U.S. taxpayers navigate the first full season under the IRS Form 1099-DA digital asset broker reporting regime-where gross proceeds reporting began January 1, 2025, and basis reporting for certain transactions took effect January 1, 2026-amid well-documented industry friction around late broker filings and cross-wallet/chain/DeFi reconciliation.

Investor Implications & Strategic Outlook

Collectively, the issued patents and allowed applications extend IP coverage around innovations that transform raw data into tokenized, tradable assets and enable transparent funding, monetization, and automated tax handling of virtual environments and digital asset portfolios. These technologies are expected to integrate seamlessly with Datavault AI's anticipated edge GPU fleet and high-performance computing infrastructure, accelerating AI valuation processing and tokenization contract execution.

"Securing this issued patent and receiving Notices of Allowance on two additional applications validates our leadership in turning intangible data into verifiable, monetizable capital, and in enabling organizations to fund and operate virtual worlds with full transparency and user compensation," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "These filings deepen our competitive moat and accelerate our path to capturing meaningful share in the data asset, real-world asset, and digital asset tax-preparation markets-directly fueling our $200 million 2026 revenue target and expanding pipeline of tokenization contracts."

For additional insight into Datavault AI's growth strategy, commercialization roadmap, and long-term vision for unlocking value from data and intellectual property through tokenization and licensing, investors are encouraged to view the recent Nasdaq interview with CEO Nathaniel Bradley, hosted by Tech Edge and now available at https://vimeo.com/1176174810

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries, including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) is a token exchange technology powered by Nasdaq Financial Infrastructure. The Company owns and operates exchanges, including International Elements Exchange (IEE), Sports Illustrated Exchange (SIx), New York Interactive Advertising Exchange (NYIAX), and American Political Exchange (APE). The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at https://www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future operations, financial position, prospects, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the ultimate issuance, scope, validity, and enforceability of U.S. Patent Application No. 17/842,220, U.S. Patent Application No. 17/507,459, and any related foreign or continuation applications; (ii) the commercial value, market adoption, and revenue contribution of the Company's patented and patent-pending technologies, including DataValue, DataScore, the Information Data Exchange (IDE), Sumerian Crypto Anchors, and the Datavault platform; (iii) the Company's ability to achieve its 2026 revenue target of at least $200 million; (iv) the Company's pipeline of tokenization contracts, licensing arrangements, and strategic partnerships; (v) the size, growth, and timing of the markets for tokenized real-world assets, data monetization, and digital-asset tax preparation; (vi) the integration and performance of the Company's anticipated edge GPU fleet and high-performance computing infrastructure; and (vii) the demand for automated tax-preparation solutions arising from IRS Form 1099-DA reporting requirements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others: the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issuing claims narrower than those allowed or rejecting allowed claims on reexamination; delays or failures in commercializing the Company's patented and patent-pending technologies; the Company's ability to attract and retain customers, licensees, and exchange partners; competition from existing and emerging technologies; cybersecurity, blockchain protocol, and quantum-computing risks; changes in U.S. federal and state tax law affecting digital-asset reporting, including modifications to the Form 1099-DA regime; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, securities, data privacy, and tokenized real-world assets; the Company's ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms; macroeconomic and capital-markets conditions; and the other risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Investors and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Any forward-looking statements regarding potential acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, licensing transactions, or similar arrangements are subject to the negotiation, execution, and consummation of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and no assurance can be given that any such transaction will be completed on the terms contemplated, on the timing anticipated, or at all.

Industry and Market Data: This press release contains industry, market, and competitive position data, including statistics, forecasts, and projections, that are based on or derived from independent industry publications, third-party research, surveys, and reports, including data attributed to RWA.xyz, Boston Consulting Group, ADDX, SkyQuest Technology, and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to its reliability. Industry publications and forecasts of this nature are inherently subject to assumptions, methodological limitations, and uncertainties, and projections, estimates, and beliefs based on such data may not prove to be accurate. Actual market size, growth rates, and the Company's position within these markets may differ materially from the figures presented herein.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights: Datavault AI, DataValue, DataScore, Information Data Exchange, IDE, Datavault, WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian are trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks of Datavault AI Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. This press release also refers to trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights owned by other companies, including those of Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and Nasdaq. Solely for convenience, certain of the trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights referred to in this press release may be listed without the , , ©, or SM symbols, but the Company will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to its own trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights. The use or display of other parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names, or copyrights is not intended to and does not imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship by, the Company of any such third party.

Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datavault-ai-further-expands-ip-portfolio-with-new-patent-issuanc-1159882