NVR, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $198.4 million, or $67.76 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased 34% and 29%, respectively, when compared to 2025 first quarter net income of $299.6 million, or $94.83 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $1.88 billion, which decreased 22% from $2.40 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Homebuilding

New orders in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 7% to 5,738 units, when compared to 5,345 units in the first quarter of 2025. The average sales price of new orders in the first quarter of 2026 was $440,100, a decrease of 2% when compared with the first quarter of 2025. The cancellation rate in the first quarter of 2026 was 14% compared to 16% in the first quarter of 2025. Settlements in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 22% to 4,015 units, compared to 5,133 units in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in settlements was primarily attributable to a 15% lower backlog balance of homes sold but not settled entering the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The average settlement price in the first quarter of 2026 was $457,000, which remained relatively flat when compared to the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2026 our backlog of homes totaled 10,171 units, which was flat compared to March 31, 2025, while the dollar value of backlog declined 3% to $4.70 billion.

Homebuilding revenues of $1.83 billion in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 22% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.35 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 19.6%, compared to 21.9% in the first quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by continued pricing pressure and higher lot costs. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $224.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 39% when compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $1.05 billion, a decrease of 27% when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $27.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 17% when compared to $32.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 21.2% compared to 25.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to a higher income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $12.6 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, and projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025













Homebuilding:









Revenues

1,834,879

$ 2,350,445

Other income

28,049

26,712

Cost of sales

(1,474,539)

(1,835,375)

Selling, general and administrative

(156,971)

(165,117)

Interest expense

(6,854)

(7,181)

Homebuilding income

224,564

369,484













Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees

46,184

52,587

Interest income

3,629

3,806

Other income

777

1,093

General and administrative

(23,127)

(24,693)

Interest expense

(333)

(273)

Mortgage banking income

27,130

32,520













Income before taxes

251,694

402,004

Income tax expense

(53,335)

(102,428)













Net income

$ 198,359

$ 299,576













Basic earnings per share

$ 71.33

$ 100.41













Diluted earnings per share

$ 67.76

$ 94.83













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,781

2,984













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,928

3,159



NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,645,786

$ 1,883,844 Restricted cash

40,606

34,348 Receivables

35,423

32,742 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,652,220

1,410,695 Unsold lots and housing units

244,499

252,029 Land under development

19,433

39,312 Building materials and other

22,358

21,524



1,938,510

1,723,560









Contract land deposits, net

938,981

851,458 Property, plant and equipment, net

100,899

103,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets

108,985

110,535 Other assets

335,331

349,306



5,144,521

5,089,563 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

36,281

32,642 Restricted cash

7,014

6,047 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

287,475

571,596 Property and equipment, net

7,892

7,727 Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,035

23,953 Other assets

79,560

125,402



441,257

767,367 Total assets

$ 5,585,778

$ 5,856,930











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 332,321

$ 259,244 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

374,987

376,976 Customer deposits

273,422

249,210 Operating lease liabilities

116,040

117,589 Senior notes

908,662

909,160



2,005,432

1,912,179 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

61,162

53,738 Operating lease liabilities

25,150

26,144



86,312

79,882 Total liabilities

2,091,744

1,992,061









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,202,642

3,155,367 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

16,585,128

16,386,769 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,823,503 and 17,755,943 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(16,293,942)

(15,677,473) Total shareholders' equity

3,494,034

3,864,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,585,778

$ 5,856,930











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

New orders, net of cancellations:













Mid Atlantic (1)

1,917

$ 499.3

1,866

$ 514.5

North East (2)

469

$ 612.0

377

$ 695.0

Mid East (3)

1,183

$ 425.3

1,098

$ 419.9

South East (4)

2,169

$ 358.8

2,004

$ 356.3

Total

5,738

$ 440.1

5,345

$ 448.5













































Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

1,418

$ 520.4

2,050

$ 527.9

North East (2)

366

$ 657.1

471

$ 613.2

Mid East (3)

722

$ 430.0

1,013

$ 407.1

South East (4)

1,509

$ 361.7

1,599

$ 354.6

Total

4,015

$ 457.0

5,133

$ 457.9



























As of March 31,





2026

2025





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,659

$ 515.7

3,884

$ 535.7

North East (2)

1,076

$ 625.6

961

$ 694.4

Mid East (3)

2,094

$ 431.4

2,130

$ 422.6

South East (4)

3,342

$ 369.6

3,190

$ 372.9

Total

10,171

$ 462.0

10,165

$ 475.9























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)

124

120

North East (2)

31

24

Mid East (3)

99

93

South East (4)

178

164

Total

432

401





























Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate

14 %

16 %

Lots controlled at end of period

181,700

167,600













Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings

$ 1,052,984

$ 1,432,922

Capture rate

83 %

86 %













Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period

2,731,827

2,944,615

Number of shares repurchased

90,180

77,120

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 631,956

$ 583,394



(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky





SOURCE NVR, INC.