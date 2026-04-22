Earth Day 2026: How DP World Is Advancing Environmental Stewardship Across the Americas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Hydrogen RTG pilot at DP World's Vancouver terminal

Each Earth Day, global conversation around climate action sharpens. For the trade and logistics sector, the question is no longer whether to act, but how quickly meaningful, scalable solutions can be delivered.

Across the Americas, DP World is answering that call. Through clean energy innovation, ecosystem protection, and measurable emissions reductions, teams across the Americas are embedding environmental stewardship into the core of how trade moves.

Decarbonizing Operations: From Hydrogen to Electrification

DP World is accelerating the shift away from diesel-dependent operations, deploying both next-generation technologies and proven electrification strategies.

In Canada, DP World piloted a hydrogen fuel cell-powered crane at the Port of Vancouver, a breakthrough initiative that signals the potential for zero-emission cargo handling equipment at scale.

Across Latin America, decarbonization is already delivering measurable results:

In Brazil, DP World electrified 13 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes at the Port of Santos, cutting diesel consumption by up to 60% and significantly reducing emissions

In the Dominican Republic, an on-site 5,120-kilowatt (kW) solar photovoltaic plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 3,527 tons annually. The installation will also increase the share of the site's energy generated from on-site solar to 10%, reducing reliance on fossil-based power.

In Peru, DP World's Callao terminal reduced its carbon footprint by approximately 22%, even as cargo volumes increased. This was driven by a multi-phase electrification program, including the deployment of three electric pickup trucks, five forklifts, 20 internal transfer vehicles (ITVs), and 12 electric rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs), alongside the installation of charging stations and a busbar system. In parallel, 10 RTGs from the terminal's existing fleet were retrofitted for 100% electric operation.

In Peru, DP World is advancing zero-emission landside logistics. Its growing fleet of electric trucks at the Port of Callao has already completed the equivalent of 18 round-the-world trips with zero emissions, demonstrating how decarbonization can extend beyond the terminal gate and across the supply chain.

Together, these efforts reflect a regional strategy that combines innovation with scale - deploying solutions that are both forward-looking and immediately impactful.

Protecting Marine and Coastal Ecosystems

Operating at the intersection of trade and nature, DP World is also advancing solutions that protect biodiversity across coastal regions.

At DP World's Prince Rupert terminal in Canada, a partnership was formed with Ocean Wise to support whale protection through the Whale Report Alert System (WRAS) - a real-time tool that helps vessels reduce the risk of ship strikes and underwater noise disruption.

Across Latin America, similar ecosystem-focused initiatives are delivering impact at scale:

In Ecuador, DP World helped place more than 900 hectares of mangroves under community stewardship, protecting critical coastal ecosystems and strengthening marine biodiversity. The company is also piloting innovative "Living Seawalls," a nature-based solution designed to enhance marine biodiversity along port infrastructure. By integrating specially designed habitat panels into seawalls, the initiative helps restore marine ecosystems in urbanized coastal environments while reinforcing climate resilience.

In the Dominican Republic, ongoing mangrove restoration and watershed projects are enhancing climate resilience and water security. Across Latin America, mangrove restoration and watershed protection initiatives are strengthening natural defenses against climate impacts - supporting both biodiversity and the long-term resilience of trade-critical coastal infrastructure.

In Brazil, environmental investments include mangrove conservation, biomass reuse, and waste reduction programs. DP World's Santos terminal was the first in Brazil - and within the DP World network - to implement a "Zero Landfill" program, converting non-recyclable waste into sustainable energy using technologies such as RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel). Since its 2022 launch, the program has diverted 2,000 tons of solid waste from landfills, some of the most carbon-intensive destinations.

These efforts underscore a shared understanding: resilient supply chains depend on healthy ecosystems.

Scaling Cleaner Energy and Circular Solutions

Beyond equipment and infrastructure, DP World is working with partners to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy across port ecosystems.

In Canada, DP World's participation in the Green Marine environmental certification program continues to drive measurable improvements in emissions, water quality, and environmental performance, while its support of the eco-diesel initiative in Prince Rupert drives adoption of lower-carbon fuels across port operations.

In Latin America, this same commitment is reflected in:

100% renewable electricity operations in Chile, making DP World's Lirquén terminal the first port in South America powered entirely by renewable energy.

Enabling the region's broader energy transition by facilitating the transport of critical components such as wind turbines and electric bus fleets through DP World terminals - supporting the growth of renewable energy and clean mobility markets across Latin America.

Advancing circular economy practices, from biomass reuse to waste diversion, helping reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency, reinforcing DP World's commitment to low-waste port ecosystems.

By aligning operational performance with energy transition goals, DP World is helping build lower-carbon supply chains across the hemisphere.

Marking Earth Day with Measurable Progress

Earth Day is ultimately about accountability and progress.

Across the Americas, DP World is demonstrating what that progress looks like in practice: lower emissions, cleaner energy, protected ecosystems, and partnerships that scale impact.

As global trade continues to evolve, DP World's approach is clear: build supply chains that not only move goods efficiently, but also protect the natural systems that make trade possible.

Learn more about DP World's Canada impact

Learn more about DP World's Latin America impact

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/earth-day-2026-how-dp-world-is-advancing-environmental-stewardsh-1159889