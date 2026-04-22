

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The relief rally in crypto markets that followed President Trump extending the ceasefire with Iran has lifted cryptocurrency market capitalization more than 3 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin touched a 24-hour high of $79,077 whereas Ethereum has touched a high of $2,423 during the same period.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $428 million comprising long positions of $116 million and short positions of $311 million.



With global market sentiment showing a marked improvement, CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index rose to 63 in the 'greed' category from 57 in the neutral category a day ago. It was 55 a week ago.



Amidst the positive market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has gained 3.2 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.63 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 15 percent to $152 billion. Around 62 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 7 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 4.2 percent higher at $78,899.75. The current price is around 37 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 6.6 percent in the past week, further restricting year-to-date losses to 9.8 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $12 million on Tuesday versus $238 million on Monday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $39 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) jumped 4.9 percent overnight as it traded at $2,420.10. The leading alternate coin is trading 51 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $43 million on Tuesday versus $68 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with inflows of $37 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently ranked 61st in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading alternate coin was ranked 64th a day ago.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.94 percent of the crypto market followed by Ethereum that accounts for a market share of 11.1 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) added 1.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.45, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 3.2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $651.73. BNB is trading 52 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rose almost 4 percent overnight to $89.14. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged up half percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3316. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added 3.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0981. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) gained 2.5 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $41.36, around 30 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



79th ranked Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of almost 13 percent. The cryptocurrency is however trading around 85 percent below the all-time high recorded in December 2024.



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