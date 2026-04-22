

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (IKTSF.PK), Wednesday announced that it has received a revised takeover proposal from EQT X EUR SCSp and EQT X USD SCSp on April 21, to acquire the entire ordinary share capital of the company for 54 pounds per share in cash.



This follows the previous EQT proposal of 51.50 pounds per share in cash, which was rejected by Intertek's Board.



The company has advised its shareholders to take no action at this time.



Intertek's stock is trading at $68.66 on the OTC Markets.



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