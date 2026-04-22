Ascom Holding AG: Laurent Dubois elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ascom



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar, Switzerland, April 22, 2026



At the Annual General Meeting held on April 22, 2026, in Zug, the shareholders of Ascom Holding AG approved all proposals from the Board of Directors by a large majority.

66 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting. In total, 17'690'637 registered shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 49.14 % of the share capital.

The annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year were approved.

The Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2025 were also approved.

The shareholders resolved to distribute a gross dividend of CHF 0.20 per share for the 2025 fiscal year.

The current members of the Board, Nicole Burth Tschudi, Laurent Dubois, Jürg Fedier, Dr. Monika Krüsi, and Michael Reitermann, were re-elected for another term of one year.

Laurent Dubois, a member of the Board of Directors since 2020, was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Dr. Valentin Chapero Rueda, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors after 10 years (whereof six years as Chairman).

Nicole Burth Tschudi, Dr. Monika Krüsi, and, newly, Michael Reitermann were elected as members of the Compensation and Nomination Committee.

The future remuneration for the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board was approved.



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