Intrum: Announcement from Intrum's Annual General Meeting 2026

The 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Intrum AB (the "Company" or "Intrum") was held today on 22 April 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Submission and adoption of accounts

The AGM noted that the annual accounts and the auditor's report, and consolidated accounts and auditor's report on the consolidated accounts for the financial year 2025 had been duly submitted, and adopted the profit and loss statement and balance sheet and consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Dividend

The AGM adopted the board's proposal not to pay any dividend for 2025.

Discharge from liability

The AGM discharged the members of the board and the current and former CEO from liability for their management of the Company during 2025.

Board, board remuneration and remuneration for committee work

The AGM resolved that the board of directors shall consist of seven board members with no deputies, and re-elected Magnus Lindquist, Debra Davies, Geeta Gopalan and Ragnhild Wiborg, and elected Alon Avner, Perry Blacher and David Sear for the period until the end of the next AGM.

Magnus Lindquist was re-elected as chair of the board.

Board remuneration and remuneration for committee work was established to a total of SEK 10,235,000 (additional reimbursement for travelling time in case of physical meeting will be added as below), to be distributed as follows:

SEK 2,220,000 to the chair of the board of directors.

SEK 980,000 to each of the other board members.

SEK 400,000 to the chair of the audit committee.

SEK 180,000 to each of the other two members of the audit committee.

SEK 400,000 to the chair of the risk committee.

SEK 180,000 to each of the other two members of the risk committee.

SEK 95,000 to each of the three members of the remuneration committee.

SEK 140,000 to the chair of the transformation committee.

SEK 95,000 to each of the other two members of the transformation committee.

Additional compensation for travel time of SEK 30,000 per physical board meeting held in Sweden will be paid to Alon Avner, David Sear, Debra Davies, Geeta Gopalan and Perry Blacher.



Auditor and remuneration to the auditor

The AGM resolved that the Company shall have one registered audit firm as auditor.

The AGM re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor, with the authorized public accountant Patrick Honeth as auditor in charge for the period until the end of the next AGM.

It was resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the board's remuneration report.

Resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for key executives

The AGM approved the board's proposal regarding guidelines for compensation and other terms of employment for senior executives. The guidelines apply to the CEO and other members of Intrum's Executive Management Team and shall apply to compensation agreed upon or amended after the 2026 AGM. The purpose is to ensure that Intrum can recruit and retain qualified senior executives and thereby support the Company's business strategy, long-term interests, and sustainability. Compensation shall be market-based and consist of fixed salary, variable cash compensation, pension benefits, and other benefits. The variable cash compensation shall be linked to predetermined targets, and long-term incentive programs shall, as a rule, be decided separately by the AGM. The guidelines also include frameworks for pensions, other benefits, and terms and conditions upon termination of employment. The main change compared to previous guidelines is that the board of directors, in a year when the AGM has not decided on a long-term incentive program, may decide on such a program within the framework of the guidelines. The board may deviate from the guidelines only in exceptional cases, if there are special reasons and it is necessary for the Company's long-term interests, including sustainability, or to ensure the Company's financial viability.

Authorisation to the board of directors to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

In accordance with the board's proposal, the AGM authorised the board of directors to, until the end of the next AGM, resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of shares corresponding to no more than 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

Resolution regarding authorisation of the board of directors to resolve on transfer of own shares

In accordance with the board's proposal, the AGM authorised the board of directors to, until the end of the next AGM, resolve on transfer of own shares on a regulated market. The board of directors may also, with or without preferential rights for shareholders, resolve on transfer of own shares in ways other than on Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market.

Minutes

The minutes from the AGM will be published on the Company's website within two weeks.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above refer to the proposal in the notice and annual accounts and complete proposals available at the Company's website, www.intrum.com.

Investor Relations:

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

About Intrum